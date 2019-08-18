5 bakeries selling artisanal sourdough and pastries in Singapore

MOTHER DOUGH

PHOTO: Mother Dough

Naadhira Ismail worked in events and marketing before giving in to her passion for baking and setting up Mother Dough. Having done a couple of successful pop-ups in 2017, Ms Ismail took the opportunity to open the homely halal bakery along North Bridge Road in June 2018.

The selection includes everything from almond croissants to whole wheat sourdough and grilled cheese sandwiches, made with organic flour sourced from environmentally-conscious grain mills. "You need quality ingredients for the end product to be good," explains Ms Ismail, who honed her skills at the International Culinary Institute and four years at bakeries and restaurants in New York.

PHOTO: Mother Dough

Her shop also serves serious coffee. "People like to come here to escape for a while, with a cup of coffee and warm pastry."

The fact that it's almost always sold out by the afternoon is because more people are starting to appreciate artisanal and handcrafted goods now, Ms Ismail believes. "It just tastes better, has better nutritional value and is made with love. What's not to like?"

MICRO BAKERY & KITCHEN

PHOTO: MICRO Bakery & Kitchen

Baker Jaslyn Chua gives MICRO Bakery & Kitchen an appeal that goes far beyond its heaving shelves of rustic sourdough, cakes and cookies. The sociable young baker is often seen chatting with both regular and new customers, in addition to offering breadmaking classes on Tuesdays. "Food isn't just about what's on the plate.

It is about the personal engagement and the stories behind it," muses Ms Chua. It's a philosophy she picked up while backpacking across Japan four years ago. She, however, credits Daisuke Katane of the famed Katane Bakery in Tokyo for spurring her interest in breadmaking. "It was a serendipitous moment. He, out of nowhere, felt compelled to show me his kitchen."

PHOTO: MICRO Bakery & Kitchen

Inspired, Ms Chua would continue to traverse Japan and Korea (including a stay with Korean nun Jeong Kwan) to visit bakeries, before returning to Singapore, where she met Bridget Chen, owner of MICRO Bakery & Kitchen. The two hit it off, and the small outfit which opened in January, found its baker.