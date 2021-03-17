5 best activewear brands you need in 2021 (that are not lululemon!)

When it comes to fitness, I’m a sucker for aesthetics. There’s nothing more important than feeling great in your activewear even when tracking your progress when prepping for an intense sweat-sesh (even if it happens online)! But here’s the problem: too many workout choices, and too few options for accompanying fitness attire.

While there are a couple of homegrown activewear brands that offer solid alternatives to the athleisure giant lululemon, none really come close. So my gaze shifted to foreign shores and ended up with highly recommended labels that rival Lulu’s!

1. Athleta – best for everyday activewear

What you’ll love: Athleta stocks both functional active-wear and everyday wear (plus sizes available here!), giving women from all walks of life a variety of options designed to take them from home to gym to work. Plus, they have very similar designs to lululemon!

One of the common gripes about leggings is that they slip down with rigorous movement. Thus, the Salutation Tight with its three-layer waistband that’s slip-proof.



Worldwide shipping available: No, use US freight forwarders instead (Free shipping within US on orders above US$50 (S$67.33))

Price range: US$39 for tops to US$158 for jackets

2. Crane & Lion – best for classic, no-frills activewear

What you’ll love: If you’re looking for a simple, less-intense-and-aggressive activewear label with over-enthused brand ambassadors, Crane & Lion has got you covered. This is for the sophisticated woman searching for a clean, premium feminine look, with the functionality and form perfect for any activity.



Worldwide shipping available: No, use US freight forwarders instead

Price range: US$25 for tops to US$105 for bottoms

3. Carbon38 – best for glamorous athleisure activewear

What you’ll love: The Takara Shine leggings are where it’s at for Carbon38 – these exclusive tights are extremely high in demand for their flattering yet stylish sheen, that looks just as great on the streets as they are in the gym.

The online multi-label boutique stocks a few prolific brands like Nike and Veja as well, so that you’ll always be sorted when it comes to your activewear selection and athleisure needs.

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, US$30 flat rate shipping (or free shipping above US$200, and use US freight forwarders instead)

Price range: US$39 for tanks to US$148 for bottoms

4. Nimble – best for new age hip activewear for conscious consumers

What you’ll love: Their comfortable tights that can rival the likes of Lorna Jane and lululemon. They’ve even got a “Fits a Phone” range that features pocketed bottoms to make #workoutgoals selfies that much easier to accomplish!

But that’s not all. Nimble carries all the apparel you need for a good sweat-sesh— think sports bras, tanks, outerwear and more. Psst! They even host community-based workouts at Bondi beach that we are dying to join when the borders finally reopen .

Worldwide shipping available: Yes, AU$9 (S$9.40) flat rate shipping, or free shipping above AU$150.

Price range: AU$59 for tanks to AU$149 for serums

5. Outdoor Voices – best for recreational activewear

What you’ll love: Put simplicity back into fitness and recreation with Outdoor Voices. Skip the incessant competitiveness and refocus on the joy of the game when you start #DoingThingsForFun once again!

Due to its vast selection of unisex options made with quality fabric, it costs a fair bit more than the usual run-of-the-mill activewear brands. Just remember that you’re paying for something that lasts!

Worldwide shipping available: No, use US freight forwarders instead

Price range: US$48 for tops to US$88 for leggings

Need more activewear options?

