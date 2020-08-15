The 5 best Asian restaurants in Singapore

With Asia being the most populous continent on Earth, there is undoubtedly a vast and diverse range of cuisines to be had.

Similarly, Singapore – the major thriving financial and business hub in Southeast Asia – is home to a gargantuan array of multicultural culinary delights with major influences from China, India and the West.

Spoilt for choice with the plethora of options available, it may be quite overwhelming to figure out where to begin your epicurean discovery of the best culinary delights the sunny island has to offer.

With that in mind, here are the all-time classic favourites sure to impress visitors and locals alike.

1. Crystal Jade Golden Palace

While Chinese restaurants are aplenty in this city, the homegrown brand Crystal Jade continues to be the famed go-to restaurant among locals and expatriates alike, for consistently excellent dim sum and Chinese cuisine.

At the one-starred Michelin Crystal Jade Golden Palace in Paragon – the brand’s most opulent branch yet – the dim sum lunch is always a safe bet.

You can’t go wrong with the classic dishes such as the Xiao Long Bao, and house signatures such as the fried XO carrot cake and the Teochew style chilled yellow cream crab – only available at this outlet.

290 Orchard Road Singapore Paragon S.C. #05-22

2. The Song Of India

Housed within a classic monochrome heritage bungalow, The Song of India is an elegant one-Michelin-starred restaurant focusing on modern Indian cuisine.

With their elaborately curated set course menus and finely plated dishes, you will be blown away by Chef Manjunath Mural's finesse and unique modern reinterpretations of classic Indian cuisine.

The menu spans North and South Indian fare, featuring scrumptious concoctions such as the tandoori lobster and Palak Paneer or the Rajasthan-style fennel potatoes.

For more adventurous, the foie gras spiced with star anise masala and blue cheese naan is an ideal choice.

33 Scotts Road, Singapore 228226

3. Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant

Borrowing its name from the acclaimed Tang Dynasty poet, Li Bai purveys traditional Cantonese cuisine fit for an emperor within its spacious elegant interior.

Filled to the rafters for corporate lunches and dinners during the weekdays, its weekend dim sum brunches are just as popular among its well-heeled clientele.

Famous classics include the heartwarming shark cartilage soup with fish maw and other crowd pleasers such as the tea-smoked duck and soy sauce chicken.

39 Scotts Rd, Sheraton Towers Singapore, Singapore 228230

4. Candlenut

The world’s first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, Candlenut serves up traditional Straits-Chinese cuisine with a signature modern twist.

Chef Malcolm Lee deftly elevates authentic Peranakan cuisine featuring the freshest seasonal ingredients, while still preserving the integrity of the traditional recipes passed down from his Nyonya mother.

Expect mouthwatering dishes such as the Gula Melaka King Prawns and for those who love a spicy kick, the yellow coconut crab curry is a divine choice. Let’s just say, you’ll be sure to leave this establishment more than well-satisfied.

17A Dempsey Rd, Singapore 249676

5. Ginza Rokukakutei

Hailing from Osaka originally, the one Michelin Star establishment in Japan has chosen Singapore for its first overseas outpost, serving up the same exquisite menu that won them the accolades.

Helmed permanently by Chef Hideyuki Tanaka – previously working in the original branch and with over 15 years of experience under his belt – guests can expect the same standard of impeccable service and food quality here.

The restaurant specialises in kushikatsu – a medley of skewers of deep-fried meat, seafood and vegetable – accompanied with a variety of six recommended dipping sauces which include lemon mustard, shoyu, sesame mustard, organic red wine sauce, Japanese salt and pepper.

331 North Bridge Road #01-04, Odeon Towers, Singapore 188720

This article was first published in BLLR.