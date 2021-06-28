5 best foldable bikes from Taobao under $1,000

Looking to jump onto the foldable-bike bandwagon? You’ve come to the ride place! Whether you’re suffering from a bad case of FOMO or just looking for a fun way to get back in shape — here’s our shortlist of the best foldable bikes that won’t hurt your wallet!

The past year has been largely underwhelming, with international borders being closed and the usual hustle and bustle of festivals being put on hold.

We don’t mean to complain, but there’s only so many staycays and Singapolidays you can go on, and home workouts you can do before things get a little stale. So what do you do when that sense of wonder comes calling? You ride with it, on foldable bikes that you can take with you anywhere.

If you haven’t noticed by now, there’s been an uptick in recreational cyclists, all searching for a semblance of adventure in the hidden corners of Singapore, and foldable bikes (or foldies, as the enthusiasts call them) have come out tops as their ride of choice.

Not only are they aesthetically pleasing and easy to bring around, but they are also compact enough to stow away under desks or in our storerooms.

If you’re a fan of the Brompton or the Hummingbird (but not so much their price tag), then you’ve come to the right place! While there are plenty of bikes in the proverbial sea, we’ve scoured through our favourite e-commerce conglomerate to find the best affordable foldies for a kick-around. Read on for the full deets!

Best foldable bikes at a glance

Weight (kg) Wheel Size (in) Gears Folded Dimension (Height x Length x Depth) Price Dahon K One 12 20 9 69cm x 89cm x 43cm From ¥2,649 (~$551) 3sixty 11 16 3, with the option of upgrading to 6 60cm x 63cm x 33cm From ¥4,238 FNHON Freedom 14 8.5 14 3 65cm x 50cm x 35cm From ¥2,380 Eroade Mountain Bike 14kg / 15kg / 15.5kg / 16kg 24 / 26 / 27.5 / 29 24 / 27 / 30 speed From 80cm x 65cm x 30cm From ¥1498 Shanghai Forever F20 12.8 20 5 63cm x 77cm x 43cm From ¥1059

1. Dahon K One 20” Folding Bike

PHOTO: Taobao.com

If you’ve spent a considerable amount of time trawling through bicycle forums and listicles, then you’re probably no stranger to Dahon. The K One is made with a lightweight aluminium alloy frame and comes fitted with 9-speed gears and a 20-inch wheelset.

That’s bike-speak for a sturdy ride that’s pretty compact! Weighing in at 12kg, this foldie is well-suited for the commuter cyclist looking for a ride to help them through the first and last mile. The Taobao version comes in 4 different colours.

Weight: 12kg

Wheel size: 20”

Gears: 9 speed

Folded dimensions: 69cm x 89cm x 43cm

Price: From ¥2,649

Get yours here .

2. 3sixty

PHOTO: Taobao.com

If you’re a fan of the Brompton-aesthetic, this one’s for you! The 3sixty series of bikes retain all the best bits of a Brompton like its sleek and elegant aesthetic, yet comes with a price tag that’s easy on the wallet. (Translation: extra cash for you to spend on activewear to complete the chic cyclist look!)

Decked out with 16-inch wheels and a lightweight Chromoly frame, this bike weighs in at a healthy 11kg. Thanks to its uber compact size, the 3sixty is a great urban dweller companion, especially with the size restrictions in our MRTs and buses!

As if choosing a bike isn’t hard enough, the Taobao 3sixty range is available in 12 colours, making the job a near Mission Impossible.

It comes with a modest 3-speed gear, but if you’re a commuter or very recreational cyclist that exclusively rides through park connectors and flat roads, then it should be sufficient. Of course, you can choose to upgrade it to a 6-speed, but that comes at a small price.

Weight: 11kg

Wheel size: 16”

Gears: 3 speed

Folded dimensions: 60cm x 63cm x 33cm

Price: From ¥4,238

Get yours here .

3. FNHON Freedom 14

PHOTO: Facebook/FnHon Folding Bike Singapore

While it’s better-known for being a Dahon-wannabe (you can tell by the name; same same but different), the FNHON is actually a pretty sweet ride based on what we hear! The Freedom 14 weighs only 8.5kg, has a sturdy and well-constructed aluminium frame, and comes with a lovely matte finish.

It also looks expensive, probably because of its sleek silhouette.

One thing to note is that this ride comes with 14” wheels, which means that while it folds down into an incredibly compact package, smaller wheels make for bumpier rides. But if you ask us, we’d choose a bike that’s easy to hoist around any day!

Weight: 8.5kg

Wheel size: 14”

Gears: 3 speed

Folded dimensions: 65cm x 50cm x 35cm

Price: From ¥2,380

Get yours here .

ALSO READ: 7 best bicycle shops in Singapore - shops to buy cheap bikes under $500

4. EROADE Foldable Mountain Bike

PHOTO: Taobao.com

For the adventurous spirits that want the convenience of a foldie but enjoy the comforts of a regular bike, German-made Eroade might be the sweet spot. More than perfect for the challenging cycling routes here in Singapore, this speed demon can take you across crazy terrains if that’s your cup of tea.

In fact, we think it’s always nice to switch up your workout routines, especially if they’ve been through YouTube channels or in the form of outdoor bootcamps .

With 4 wheel sizes, 3 colourways, and an impressive 30-speed gear, you’re playing in the big leagues here. Alas, as with most things in life, you can’t have it all — the Eroade bike is heavy.

With the lightest model already weighing in at 14kg, we wouldn’t recommend the Eroade commuter cyclists looking for an easy-to-carry option.

Weight: 14kg / 15kg / 15.5kg / 16kg

Wheel size: 24” / 26” / 27.5” / 29”

Gears: 24 / 27 / 30 speed

Folded dimensions: From 80cm x 65cm x 30cm

Price: ¥1498

Get yours here .

5. Shanghai Forever F20

PHOTO: Taobao.com

If you’re looking for a reputable brand on Taobao, then Forever might be The One. A hugely popular brand in China, Forever boasts over 300 models and has quite a market presence beyond the Chinese borders.

Being headquartered in Shanghai also means that answering the urban rider’s pain point is a must. Case in point: the slim and compact F20.

The five-speed F20 comes fitted with 20-inch wheels, making it a great entry-level ride for those looking to make a leisure lap around the island on the weekends.

Weight: 12.8kg

Wheel size: 20”

Gears: 5 speed

Folded dimensions: 63cm x 77cm x 43cm

Price: From ¥1059

Get yours here .

Ready for your joyride?

With so many types of bicycles in the market, choosing the right one can be an overwhelming experience. We hope this list comes in handy as you decide what you like and dislike.

Ultimately, there isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula for choosing the perfect bike — it depends on your lifestyle, your wants and needs, and even your physique!

Once you’ve picked out your bike of choice, you might even want to check out our comprehensive activewear guide so that when the time comes, you’ll be ready to take on the roads and park connectors in style.

This article was first published in YouTrip.