5 best halal cake shops in Singapore for affordable birthday cakes

Everyone loves cake, and from birthdays to Christmas, it’s used to celebrate seemingly every occasion. But the thing about cakes is that it’s not halal — most confectionaries use ingredients like alcohol (such as in vanilla extract) and animal-derived gelatine.

So what happens if you are Muslim or are expecting Muslim guests for your party? Well, there are the trusty options of Swee Heng 1989 Bakery, PrimaDeli and Polar Puffs and Cakes, all of which are certified halal. Their cakes are affordable, and you can get whole 1kg cakes for under $50.

But if you don’t mind paying a bit more for a more special cake, here are 5 alternative halal cake shops in Singapore that are slightly more “atas”.

5 HALAL CAKE SHOPS IN SINGAPORE FOR BEAUTIFUL WHOLE CAKES

Halal cake shop in Singapore Price for up to 10 pax / 1kg cake Cake Avenue $42 to $48 (20cm) The Royals Cafe $48.15 to $62.10 (1kg) Lynn’s Cakes From $50 (6-inch) All Things Delicious From $55.90 (9-inch) Butter Studio $68 to $88 (8-inch)

CAKE AVENUE

Cakes from $28 (16cm) / $42 (20cm) / $54 (24cm)

“Designer” cakes available from $112.50

Delivery is $15

Cake Avenue is a humble cake store at Upper Bukit Timah, near Beauty World MRT. Generally, if you don’t mind getting a simple, ready made one, it is as cheap as $28 for a 16cm whole cake. The prices depend on the flavour though, so the cheesecakes, for instance, will cost more.

However, if you want you can also order fancy 3D and/or customised cakes. These will cost significantly more, over $110 at the very least.

THE ROYALS CAFE

Cakes from $35.35 (600g)

Self-collection only (free)

Sells cheaper non-birthday cakes as well (from $12.90)

The Royals Cafe is part of The Royals group, which has a steakhouse and bistro as well. All their restaurants and cafes are halal.

The cakes are very affordable, starting at just $35.35 for a small 600g cake (feeds 5 to 8 pax). If you’re not fussy, you can even get the Rich Butter Cakes ($12.90 for 7-inch cake) or Grandma Chocolate Cake ($20 for 7-inch cake).

Those are whole, round cakes, but The Royals Cafe also sells smaller, rectangular “bar cakes” that come in many flavours — like coffee walnut and chocolate truffle) — and are value for money (from $15.90).

LYNN'S CAKES

8-inch cakes from $70 to $92

Delivery is $12, but you can choose to pick up at the store (free)

Get $10 off when you sign up for the mailing list