5 best halal cake shops in Singapore for affordable birthday cakes

Everyone loves cake, and from birthdays to Christmas, it’s used to celebrate seemingly every occasion. But the thing about cakes is that it’s not halal — most confectionaries use ingredients like alcohol (such as in vanilla extract) and animal-derived gelatine.
So what happens if you are Muslim or are expecting Muslim guests for your party? Well, there are the trusty options of Swee Heng 1989 Bakery, PrimaDeli and Polar Puffs and Cakes, all of which are certified halal. Their cakes are affordable, and you can get whole 1kg cakes for under $50.
But if you don’t mind paying a bit more for a more special cake, here are 5 alternative halal cake shops in Singapore that are slightly more “atas”.
5 HALAL CAKE SHOPS IN SINGAPORE FOR BEAUTIFUL WHOLE CAKES
|Halal cake shop in Singapore
|Price for up to 10 pax / 1kg cake
|Cake Avenue
|$42 to $48 (20cm)
|The Royals Cafe
|$48.15 to $62.10 (1kg)
|Lynn’s Cakes
|From $50 (6-inch)
|All Things Delicious
|From $55.90 (9-inch)
|Butter Studio
|$68 to $88 (8-inch)
CAKE AVENUE
- Cakes from $28 (16cm) / $42 (20cm) / $54 (24cm)
- “Designer” cakes available from $112.50
- Delivery is $15
Cake Avenue is a humble cake store at Upper Bukit Timah, near Beauty World MRT. Generally, if you don’t mind getting a simple, ready made one, it is as cheap as $28 for a 16cm whole cake. The prices depend on the flavour though, so the cheesecakes, for instance, will cost more.
However, if you want you can also order fancy 3D and/or customised cakes. These will cost significantly more, over $110 at the very least.
THE ROYALS CAFE
- Cakes from $35.35 (600g)
- Self-collection only (free)
- Sells cheaper non-birthday cakes as well (from $12.90)
The Royals Cafe is part of The Royals group, which has a steakhouse and bistro as well. All their restaurants and cafes are halal.
The cakes are very affordable, starting at just $35.35 for a small 600g cake (feeds 5 to 8 pax). If you’re not fussy, you can even get the Rich Butter Cakes ($12.90 for 7-inch cake) or Grandma Chocolate Cake ($20 for 7-inch cake).
Those are whole, round cakes, but The Royals Cafe also sells smaller, rectangular “bar cakes” that come in many flavours — like coffee walnut and chocolate truffle) — and are value for money (from $15.90).
LYNN'S CAKES
- 8-inch cakes from $70 to $92
- Delivery is $12, but you can choose to pick up at the store (free)
- Get $10 off when you sign up for the mailing list
Lynn’s Cakes is a homely halal bakery that serves cakes and coffee from their chic cafe nestled in the quiet Eng Kong Terrace. Like Cake Avenue, the nearest station is Beauty World MRT. The prices are pretty steep, and their whole cakes are quite big. The “normal” size is 8 inches, and serves 12 to 17 pax. For those, the prices are mostly $70 or $82, except for premium flavours like the cheesecakes which are $92. The cheapest cake is the 6-inch Dark Chocolate Heaven ($50), and Lynn’s specialty flavour is the carrot cake ($62 for 6-inch cake). ALL THINGS DELICIOUS All Things Delicious is quite a chi-chi cake haunt, promising to use only organic unrefined sugar, free-range eggs and “nothing artificial”. Of course, they’re halal as well. So obviously, they’re not all that cheap. The cakes are $44.90 to $77 for the smallest size, which can be 7- or 8-inches, depending on the flavour. Thankfully, the bestselling Orange-infused Sugee Cake is one of the cheapest ($44.90 for 7-inch cake). BUTTER STUDIO If you’re really willing to go all out and splurge, there’s Butter Studio. The bakery is often ranked alongside popular, non-halal options like Lady M, Lana Cakes and Edith Patisseries, and is known as one of the top bakeries in Singapore. Of course, that means their gourmet creations will cost a pretty penny. The regular, round cakes start at $48 for the smallest size (6-inch, feeds 8 to 10 pax). To be fair, however, the cakes do come very elaborately decorated and definitely won’t be mistaken for a boring one from a neighbourhood cake shop. OTHER HALAL CAKE SHOPS IN SINGAPORE Now, 5 seems an awful few halal cake shops for a foodie nation like Singapore. This is because getting halal-certified by MUIS may not be as straightforward as you think. Not only must all the ingredients be halal (with proof), the business must hire at least 2 or 3 Muslim staff. If you’re looking for halal bakeries and don’t mind that they’re not officially certified (they could be Muslim-owned), other halal cake shops in Singapore include Fluff Bakery, Julie Bakes, Sweet Tooth Addiction and Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes. This article was first published in MoneySmart .
Read also
Read also
More about
Lifestyle
Food and Drinks
Cafes and Bakeries
Halal
Lynn’s Cakes is a homely halal bakery that serves cakes and coffee from their chic cafe nestled in the quiet Eng Kong Terrace. Like Cake Avenue, the nearest station is Beauty World MRT.
The prices are pretty steep, and their whole cakes are quite big. The “normal” size is 8 inches, and serves 12 to 17 pax. For those, the prices are mostly $70 or $82, except for premium flavours like the cheesecakes which are $92.
The cheapest cake is the 6-inch Dark Chocolate Heaven ($50), and Lynn’s specialty flavour is the carrot cake ($62 for 6-inch cake).
ALL THINGS DELICIOUS
All Things Delicious is quite a chi-chi cake haunt, promising to use only organic unrefined sugar, free-range eggs and “nothing artificial”. Of course, they’re halal as well.
So obviously, they’re not all that cheap. The cakes are $44.90 to $77 for the smallest size, which can be 7- or 8-inches, depending on the flavour.
Thankfully, the bestselling Orange-infused Sugee Cake is one of the cheapest ($44.90 for 7-inch cake).
BUTTER STUDIO
If you’re really willing to go all out and splurge, there’s Butter Studio. The bakery is often ranked alongside popular, non-halal options like Lady M, Lana Cakes and Edith Patisseries, and is known as one of the top bakeries in Singapore.
Of course, that means their gourmet creations will cost a pretty penny. The regular, round cakes start at $48 for the smallest size (6-inch, feeds 8 to 10 pax).
To be fair, however, the cakes do come very elaborately decorated and definitely won’t be mistaken for a boring one from a neighbourhood cake shop.
OTHER HALAL CAKE SHOPS IN SINGAPORE
Now, 5 seems an awful few halal cake shops for a foodie nation like Singapore. This is because getting halal-certified by MUIS may not be as straightforward as you think.
Not only must all the ingredients be halal (with proof), the business must hire at least 2 or 3 Muslim staff.
If you’re looking for halal bakeries and don’t mind that they’re not officially certified (they could be Muslim-owned), other halal cake shops in Singapore include Fluff Bakery, Julie Bakes, Sweet Tooth Addiction and Delcie’s Desserts and Cakes.
This article was first published in MoneySmart .