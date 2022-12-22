5 best hiking trails around Saudi Arabia

Jeddah city in Saudi Arabia is known for its rich culture and is the nearest to Makkah – the holy city.

Apart from the hustle and bustle, Jeddah has a ton of scenic landscapes and natural terrains for hiking enthusiasts in this region.

If you're planning a hiking trip in and around Jeddah, don't forget to be fully equipped for the journey with season-appropriate attire, a first aid kit and comfortable hiking or trekking shoes.

With that said, Here are our top five picks for a memorable hiking experience in and around the city of Jeddah.

Best time to go hiking in Saudi Arabia

In general, the weather in Saudi Arabia is hot and dry for most of the year, with temperatures often reaching 40°C or higher during the summer months.

The winter months, from November to March, are generally the most pleasant time to visit, with cooler temperatures and lower humidity.

However, some areas of the country, such as the Asir region, can experience heavy rainfall during the winter months, which may affect your hiking plans.

If you prefer cooler weather and want to avoid the summer heat, the best time to go hiking in Saudi Arabia may be during the winter months.

However, if you are comfortable with hot weather and don't mind the summer heat, you may be able to find good hiking conditions year-round in some parts of the country.

It is always a good idea to check the weather forecast and local conditions before you go hiking to ensure that you are prepared for the climate and any potential hazards.

5 best hiking trails around Jeddah

Jeddah is located on the Red Sea coast of Saudi Arabia and is known for its beautiful beaches, historical landmarks, and nearby mountain ranges. There are several hiking trails in and around Jeddah that offer a range of difficulty levels and scenic views.

Here are a few options to consider.

Moon Valley

PHOTO: Saudi Tourism Authority

Moon Valley has the best desert views and rock formations that resemble pictures of the moon's surface and is located approximately 120 kilometres from Jeddah city. You can either opt for a tour operator to arrange a hassle-free trip for you or make your own way there.

To reach the valley, you will need a 4 x 4 vehicle since the terrain is generally sandy and rocky. You can continue on Asfan Road towards the University of Jeddah, after which you will reach a village from where your hiking destination will be just 25 minutes away.

Wadi Zee

Wadi Zee is located around 200 km from Jeddah. You can reach this hiking trail by car, which takes approximately 2.5 hours through a scenic mountain road. Please be advised that this hike involves climbing over rugged terrain.

We would also advise you to wear hiking or climbing shoes. Camping is not recommended in this area.

Mount Shamanseer

PHOTO: wafyapp.com

Mount Shamanseer, also called Mount Solyim in the northeast of Makkah, stands 1,600 meters above sea level and offers a fantastic view.

The stunning location attracts many hikers and mountain climbers to enjoy the view of the rugged mountains that depict the lifestyle of ancient civilisations and animals from the past.

East Dahaban

Dahaban is a historical village in Makkah Province and a few kilometres north of Jeddah.

The hiking trail in this area is covered by sand dunes, volcanic rocks and desert terrain. Once you reach the top, the trail winds through the rocky boulders on one side until you see the northeastern frontier of Jeddah.

Jabal Al-Noor

PHOTO: Hajj and Umrah Planner

The Cave of Hira, located on the Jabal Al-Noor (Mountain of Light), holds tremendous significance to Muslims from all over.

Pilgrims who come to Makkah to perform Hajj and Umrah climb this steep hill to visit the Cave of Hira, which takes almost two hours to reach the peak. Jabal Al Noor is approximately a one-hour drive from Jeddah.

ALSO READ: 8 best hiking trails across the Riyadh Province in 2022

This article was first published in Wego.