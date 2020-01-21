5 best pen cai to have for your Chinese New Year reunion dinner

Your reunion dinner wouldn't be complete without this piping hot dish that is essentially a pot filled with some of the most treasured delicacies in eastern cooking, having this dish on your dinner table has been a long-standing tradition in many Chinese families and for a good reason.

The symbolism behind the expensive ingredients is representative of the wealth and prosperity that is bound to be blessed upon your family in the new year.

If you're not one for the metaphor, Pen Cai is probably still the highlight and most indulgent part of your meal.

CHERRY GARDEN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

豪华盆菜

A post shared by Ng Kong Ling (@ngkongling) on

Cherry Garden returns with what is possibly the largest pen cai in Singapore, filled to the brim with everything from roasted fowl, to dace fillet, lobster, and abalone.

In fact, its so big that its only available for dine-in as the main part of their "Success" menu ($158/pax, minimum of 6 pax). For takeaway, they've got the Cherry Garden Superior Pot, a smaller, 6-person portion that costs $408.

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave. Tel: 6885 3500

JIANG NAN CHUN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

SPRING BLOSSOMS THIS LUNAR NEW YEAR AT MICHELIN-STARRED JIANG-NAN CHUN - @fssingapore . Toss to prosperity with Abundance Lobster, Abalone and Salmon Yu Sheng, complemented by hand-shredded seasonal vegetables, healthy crunch including pumpkin seeds, melon seeds and sunflower seeds, and homemade condiments and sauces. . Expect exquisite dining in sophisticated ambience made even more special with their celebratory menus, crafted by Executive Chinese Chef Tim Lam. Festive menus that spotlight fresh, seasonal produce are available starting from $158/pax for 6 courses. . #jiangnanchun #cny2020 #fssingapore #fourseasonshotel #eat #yummy #food #foodporn #foodie #foodies #foodsg #foodiesg #foodiessg #sg #singapore #sgfoodie #sgfoodies #sgfood #ig #igsg #igers #igfood #igdaily #Instasg #instafood #instalike #instadaily #burpple #hungrygowhere #sgcafe

A post shared by kwleong (@kwleong) on

One Michelin-starred Jiang Nan Chun has a pen cai for both 6 and 10 persons ($688 and $888), filled with goodies like abalone, fish maw, conpoy, dried oysters, and succulent shrimp - all blanketed by a rich brown gravy.

Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, 190 Orchard Boulevard. Tel: 6831-7220

YAN

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Spring arrives, and with it comes the season for festive celebrations. This year, Yàn celebrates joyful reunions with a bounteous spread of six set menus, ranging from $98++ to $198++ per person, with classic Cantonese fare curated by Head Chef Ng Sen Tio. The restaurant’s convivial surrounds offer a range of flexible seating arrangements – plush booth seats, larger tables, and three private dining rooms – perfect for cosy get-togethers, family feasts, or corporate functions. To complement the sumptuous feasts, the signature Yàn Harvest Pen Cai is available for dine-in and takeaway, as well as festive sweets and savouries, perfect as gifts that bear well-wishes into every home. · • Yàn Harvest Pen Cai • Steamed Star Grouper with Yunnan Preserved Vegetables and Cordyceps Flower • Sautéed Prawns with Vegetables accompanied with Deep-fried Mango and Scallops Roll · ▫️ Yàn’s Lunar New Year set menus are available during lunch and dinner, from now until February 8th, 2020. • Set menus are priced from $98++ to $198++ per person. • Selected items on the set menu are also available for à la carte orders. ▫️ Yàn Harvest Pen Cai is available for dine-in and takeaway • $280 for 5 diners; $560 for 10 diners • Dine-in and takeaway orders for Yàn Harvest Pen Cai should be placed 2 days in advance · 📍 @YanCantoneseCuisine National Gallery Singapore 1 St Andrew's Road #05-02 Singapore 178957 #YanCantoneseCuisine ·

A post shared by 𝓚𝓸𝓱 𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮𝓷𝓪 • Food & Travel • (@ksherena) on

Cantonese restaurant Yan offers a lighter, more balanced option for Pen Cai with the inclusion of king garoupa fillets, lotus root, and broccoli.

It's no less luxurious though, with 18 different ingredients making up the pot, including abalone, whole conpoy, roast pork and fish maw, all braised in a hearty duck gravy. $560 for a 10-people portion.

1 Saint Andrew's Road, #05-02 National Gallery Singapore. Tel: 6384-5585

XIN CUISINE

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Usher in a Prosperous Chinese New Year at Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant, Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium @holidayinnsgatrium . Look forward to indulge in delicious Chinese New Year dishes such as the New Japanese Octopus & Salmon Yusheng with Blueberry Sauce, Xin’s Traditional Pen Cai, Double-boiled Chicken Soup with Yellow Boletes and Dried Scallop, Wok-fried Glutinous Rice with Preserved Meat and many more! What's more, enjoy 25% off your banquet dinner when you host your celebration with the restaurant on Friday 24 January 2020. 🏮🏮 - For more information and to make reservations, please visit https://singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/xincuisine and to read our review, please visit our website at http://ourparentingworld.com/usher-in-a-prosperous-chinese-new-year-at-xin-cuisine-chinese-restaurant-holiday-inn-singapore-atrium/

A post shared by OPW Media-Our Parenting World (@opwmedia) on

Go all out with Xin cuisine's Imperial Pen Cai, a $1288 affair that includes more uncommon, luxurious ingredients like entire Australian 3-head abalones, bird's nest, deer tendon, and wild bamboo pith alongside all the usual suspects like fish maw.

For something a little more restrained, there's the Prosperity Pen Cai, which features lobster, abalone, sea cucumber. And sea whelk with dried beancurd skin and Chinese cabbage to soak up all the savoury goodness. $468.

Holiday Inn Atrium, 317 Outram Road. Tel: 6731-7173

SHANG PALACE

From executive chef Mok Kit Keung comes one of the most indulgent options this year: the $700 Luxury Imperial Treasure Pot, which comes filled to the brim with bounty from both the land and sea.

While Shang Palace's pen cai has all of the usual suspects like abalone, conpoy, and sea cucumber, the crowning glory is an entire spotted garoupa that's deep fried and stuffed with foie gras.

Other highlights in the pot include succulent chunks of sauteed lobster, and fall-apart tender goose web.

Shangri-la Hotel Singapore, 22 Orange Grove Road. Tel: 6213-4473

This article was first published in The Peak.

