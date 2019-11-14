The 5 best restaurants for group dining in Singapore

Catching up with friends over a fine meal is one of the best ways we keep in touch amidst our busy schedules.
However, when it comes to planning a group celebration or reunion, finding the perfect restaurant that'll accommodate the entire entourage as well as suit everyone's taste can be quite a tall order to fill.
With that in mind, we've corralled together the best restaurants with the best setting, huge tables and serves cuisine tailored for sharing.
CLUB STREET SOCIAL
Club Street Social offers exquisite Italian Cuisine with a menu that focuses on a collection of sharing platters and plates conceived precisely to encourage communal dining.
From its delectable sweets such as the Yuzu curd buttermilk pancake as well to the savoury such as the saffron and mozzarella risotto balls, there is bound to be something for everyone on its extensive menu that caters to every palate.
5 Gemmill Ln, Singapore 069261
CAMP KILO CHARCOAL CLUB
Located in a secluded spot in Kampong Bugis with its wood-topped tables laid out across a concrete floor, the vibe at Camp Kilo Charcoal Club is utterly laid-back and chill.
Enjoy the greatest cuts of meat carved straight from the spit roasting a whole hog accompanied with scrumptious variety of sides such as the softest corn bread.
You'll be hard-pressed to find anything on the menu you'd dislike, even for the pickiest eaters in your group.
Desserts featuring S'mores, cheesecakes and toasted marshmallows further add to the overall cosy camp theme.
66 Kampong Bugis #01-01, Singapore 338987
LA CALA
If there's one cuisine that brings out the true spirit of social dining and tailored perfectly for those who love to try a little of everything, it's the Spanish cuisine.
The recently opened La Cala restaurant that serves up authentic Mediterranean fare with a distinct Spanish flair is the best spot to savour some of the best tapas and paellas that discerning diners and food critiques haven't been able to stop raving about.
DUO Galleria, 7 Fraser Street, #01-40/43, Singapore 189356
ARTICHOKE
Serving up one of the best weekend brunches around is Artichoke.
Local celebrity chef-owner Bjorn Shen hits all the right notes with the Middle Eastern inspired menu featuring bold flavours and the restaurant's sophisticated laid-back ambience.
With a menu geared towards group dining, expect generous portions of Lambgasm - a whole-roasted bone-in lamb shoulder.
Other standout dishes include the eggs shakshouka and the fresh pita bread served with a selection of dips including the house-made hummus.
161 Middle Road, Sculpture Square, Singapore 188978
COCOTTE
Inspired by the hearty, rustic meals from homes in the French countryside, Cocotte is another stellar establishment offering up a menu that focuses on communal meals and large platters of meat served in sharing portions.
Serving up charming and unpretentious French cuisine, dishes that regulars are hooked on include the roast pork collar, steak frites and house signature poulet roti - a whole roast chicken served with seasonal vegetables sand pan gravy.
2 Dickson Rd, Singapore 209494
This article was first published in BLLNR.