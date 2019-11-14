The 5 best restaurants for group dining in Singapore

Catching up with friends over a fine meal is one of the best ways we keep in touch amidst our busy schedules.

However, when it comes to planning a group celebration or reunion, finding the perfect restaurant that'll accommodate the entire entourage as well as suit everyone's taste can be quite a tall order to fill.

With that in mind, we've corralled together the best restaurants with the best setting, huge tables and serves cuisine tailored for sharing.

CLUB STREET SOCIAL

Club Street Social offers exquisite Italian Cuisine with a menu that focuses on a collection of sharing platters and plates conceived precisely to encourage communal dining.

From its delectable sweets such as the Yuzu curd buttermilk pancake as well to the savoury such as the saffron and mozzarella risotto balls, there is bound to be something for everyone on its extensive menu that caters to every palate.

5 Gemmill Ln, Singapore 069261

CAMP KILO CHARCOAL CLUB

Located in a secluded spot in Kampong Bugis with its wood-topped tables laid out across a concrete floor, the vibe at Camp Kilo Charcoal Club is utterly laid-back and chill.