5 of the best Singapore-based foodies to follow on Instagram

Let's face it, eating and dining is practically Singapore's national pastime.

So, with this in mind, and lunch on our brains, we give you five of the best Singapore foodies to follow, and salivate over, on Instagram.

1. Brad Lau @ladyironchef

One of the original food writers, and still one of the most trusted, Lady Iron Chef is not only one of Singapore's most popular blogs and Instagram accounts, but, despite the name is also written by a man.

With nearly three quarters of a million followers, his feed takes you on a culinary journey through the medley of countries and food paradises he visits.

2. Seth Lui @sethluicious

Although behind Lady Iron Chef in the numbers stakes, Seth Lui of @sethluicious is one of the most accomplished on this list.

Food blogger, Instagram star and also lifestyle consultant, Seth boasts 113,000 Instagram followers and has also penned two food marketing books. Pretty impressive stuff.

3. Leslie Tay @ieatishootipost

Leslie Tay of @ieatishootipost believes that life is too short to "waste time on yucky food", and we couldn't agree more.

This food blogger/photographer expertly brings his foodie finds to life through a series of sensational snaps and videos and often includes helpful recipes tips.

4. Rubbish Eat Rubbish Grow @rubbisheatrubbishgrow

Don't let the name fool you - this account insn't just for health nuts. It is in fact, an award-winner, with this fabulous Instagram accounting winning Asia's top food blog two years running in 2014 and 2015.

A daily inspiration, this account is sure to get you eating more adventurously in no time.

5. Daniel Ang @danielfooddiary

Last but certainly not least is Daniel with his 238,000 Instagram followers and growing daily.

So, how does he keep them enthralled? Well, as one of the pioneers of video posts, Daniel keeps his fans happy with interactive recommendations from around the world.

This article was first published in BLLNR.