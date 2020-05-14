5 of the best Singapore-based foodies to follow on Instagram

Poppy Skinner
BLLNR
PHOTO: Unsplash

Let's face it, eating and dining is practically Singapore's national pastime.

So, with this in mind, and lunch on our brains, we give you five of the best Singapore foodies to follow, and salivate over, on Instagram.

1. Brad Lau @ladyironchef

One of the original food writers, and still one of the most trusted, Lady Iron Chef is not only one of Singapore's most popular blogs and Instagram accounts, but, despite the name is also written by a man.

With nearly three quarters of a million followers, his feed takes you on a culinary journey through the medley of countries and food paradises he visits.

2. Seth Lui @sethluicious

Although behind Lady Iron Chef in the numbers stakes, Seth Lui of @sethluicious is one of the most accomplished on this list.

Food blogger, Instagram star and also lifestyle consultant, Seth boasts 113,000 Instagram followers and has also penned two food marketing books. Pretty impressive stuff.

3. Leslie Tay @ieatishootipost

View this post on Instagram

Had a good charsiu siobak today at this coffeeshop stall in Whampoa. The young man running the place is only 27 but has already been roasting for 10 years! Originally from Ipoh, he came to SG when he was 17 and started working at a roast stall. He has been running this particular stall for a year and it’s slowly gaining recognition. The young hawker is very hardworking and roast his charsiu over 1.5hr, basting it with the sauce every few minutes or so. The sauce they use for the rice is the gravy that drips from the charsiu which is roasted in a charcoal oven, so it’s got that special charred smokey flavour we all like. Even his Sio bak is done very well. He uses a four stage reading technique which results in a crispy ribs that stays crisp for a long time! Tian Cheng Charcoal Roasted 81 Whampoa Dr, Singapore 320082 https://goo.gl/maps/DmTpATyX8XtG6jYX7. *aside from spatial distancing, we can also practise temporal distancing! What I do nowadays is to go later for lunch when there are less people at the coffeeshop. If you are working from home, consider tapaoing your food in the afternoon before the dinner crowd. If we can all space out a little, it will be safer for everyone.

A post shared by Ieatishootipost (@ieatishootipost) on

Leslie Tay of @ieatishootipost believes that life is too short to "waste time on yucky food", and we couldn't agree more.

This food blogger/photographer expertly brings his foodie finds to life through a series of sensational snaps and videos and often includes helpful recipes tips.

4. Rubbish Eat Rubbish Grow @rubbisheatrubbishgrow

Don't let the name fool you - this account insn't just for health nuts. It is in fact, an award-winner, with this fabulous Instagram accounting winning Asia's top food blog two years running in 2014 and 2015.

A daily inspiration, this account is sure to get you eating more adventurously in no time.

5. Daniel Ang @danielfooddiary

View this post on Instagram

Compiled a list of brunch cafes still selling desserts and cakes at DanielFoodDiary.com While GRUB at Bishan Park is closed temporary due to the “Circuit Breaker”, you can still dabao or get their food delivered from GRUB Balestier. Their juicy sizeable burgers are all sandwiched between a fragrant 40% French butter brioche bun. Choose from a selection from Truffle Floss Fries ($7), Mentaiko Fries ($7), Truffle Mushroom Baked Eggs, Maple Bacon Waffle ($17), Har Cheong Fried Chicken with Waffles ($17), Har Cheong Gai Burger ($17), to Mala Xiang Guo Burger ($20). For those craving for cakes, you can still find the Basque Burnt Cheesecake ($10.50) and Kaya Burnt Cheesecake ($10.50) available. Order via https://grub.com.sg/delivery. More at bit.ly/circuitbreakersg

A post shared by DanielFoodDiary (@danielfooddiary) on

Last but certainly not least is Daniel with his 238,000 Instagram followers and growing daily.

So, how does he keep them enthralled? Well, as one of the pioneers of video posts, Daniel keeps his fans happy with interactive recommendations from around the world.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

#Instagram #online influencers #Lifestyle