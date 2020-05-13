5 of the best Singapore fashion Instagrammers to follow

1. Rachel Wong @rchlwngxx

Wong sites Kylie Jenner as her inspiration and from a quick glance at her Instagram page, it's pretty easy to see why.

A fan of the filter, pout and glam, Wong's zany sense of fashion has caught the eye of streetwear labels Supreme and big name brands including Kenzo and make-up maven, Kat Von D.

2. Isabel Tan @prettyfrowns

At just over a quarter of a million followers, Isabel Tan is in the big leagues when it comes to Instagram stars.

Taking pictures from her many, many travels, this Singapore-based beauty offers the ultimate fashion meets wanderlust.

3. Viola Tan @violaerin

As the co-founder of Singapore hit label, Love Bonito, Viola Tan is a verified #girlboss.

Her Instagram gives us an inside look at the inner workings of her fashion line, as well as some more personal and inspirational travel shots.

4. Velda Tan @belluspuera

Yet another #girlboss is Velda Tan, the brains behind Love Bonito, Collate the label and our second nature.

With over 150,000 followers, her stunning travel and work shots have a huge following and that's not all that's exciting for Velda, she is due to welcome her first child in a matter of weeks.

5. Andrea Chong @dreachong

Last but most certainly not least is Instagram and social media superstar, Andrea Chong.

Since launching her blog and Insta page, Andrea has gone from strength to strength and has collaborated with brands including Michael Kors, Cartier and Urban Decay.

This article was first published in BLLNR.