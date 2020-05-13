5 of the best Singapore fashion Instagrammers to follow

Poppy Skinner
BLLNR
PHOTO: Unsplash

1. Rachel Wong @rchlwngxx

Wong sites Kylie Jenner as her inspiration and from a quick glance at her Instagram page, it's pretty easy to see why.

A fan of the filter, pout and glam, Wong's zany sense of fashion has caught the eye of streetwear labels Supreme and big name brands including Kenzo and make-up maven, Kat Von D. 

2. Isabel Tan @prettyfrowns

At just over a quarter of a million followers, Isabel Tan is in the big leagues when it comes to Instagram stars.

Taking pictures from her many, many travels, this Singapore-based beauty offers the ultimate fashion meets wanderlust. 

3. Viola Tan @violaerin

As the co-founder of Singapore hit label, Love Bonito, Viola Tan is a verified #girlboss.

Her Instagram gives us an inside look at the inner workings of her fashion line, as well as some more personal and inspirational travel shots. 

4. Velda Tan @belluspuera

View this post on Instagram

That awkward phase when your baby bump looks more like a food belly. 😅 It's been so surreal yet incredibly amazing knowing there's a little fig growing inside me, because my road to conceiving wasn't quite a walk in the park. I'm so grateful to have my family and closest pals praying alongside me the past 12 weeks and checking in so often to make sure I was getting plenty of rest as the doctor ordered. Am also so humbled to be the vessel carrying this new life God has given. Fred and I know He's in control and we're relying fully on His promises to carry this one to term. And now that statistics is on my side, I'm gonna enjoy the next 6 months before my life changes forever. Wish me luck! X #purposeineachseason

A post shared by Velda Tan (@belluspuera) on

Yet another #girlboss is Velda Tan, the brains behind Love Bonito, Collate the label and our second nature.

With over 150,000 followers, her stunning travel and work shots have a huge following and that's not all that's exciting for Velda, she is due to welcome her first child in a matter of weeks. 

5. Andrea Chong @dreachong

View this post on Instagram

Proud to support @ctilburymakeup this International Women's Day. Charlotte Tilbury has partnered with @netaporter to create an inspirational T-shirt where all proceeds go towards @WomenForWomen International (WFW) – a nonprofit humanitarian organization that provides practical and moral support to women survivors of war. The women enrol on the charity’s year-long training programme, where they learn how to earn and save money, improve their family’s health and make their voices heard at home and in their community. // We want to pass on the message by gifting one of you this "THE MAGIC WITHIN" @ctilburymakeup x @netaporter tee worth RRP£60 (proceed goes to WFW). To qualify for the tee, follow @ctilburymakeup and tag one inspirational person in your life in the comments section below. // Read more on www.thedcedit.com, or womenforwomen.org.

A post shared by Andrea Chong (@dreachong) on

Last but most certainly not least is Instagram and social media superstar, Andrea Chong.

Since launching her blog and Insta page, Andrea has gone from strength to strength and has collaborated with brands including Michael Kors, Cartier and Urban Decay.

This article was first published in BLLNR.

#Instagram #Lifestyle #fashion #online influencers