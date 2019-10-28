The 5 best stores to get stylish and affordable glasses in Singapore

If you wear glasses, you would know how important a good pair is, but between the usual pick of multi-brand stores that stock pricey luxury brands and the small neighbourhood shops that carry no-brand designs, there isn’t a lot of options to choose from.

For those who seek trendy pieces that are inexpensive, long-lasting and stylish, add this list to your bookmarks because each of these brands fill that gap perfectly. Well-made, affordable and fashionable?

Good things do come to those who seek it.

ZOFF