The 5 best stores to get stylish and affordable glasses in Singapore

If you wear glasses, you would know how important a good pair is, but between the usual pick of multi-brand stores that stock pricey luxury brands and the small neighbourhood shops that carry no-brand designs, there isn’t a lot of options to choose from.
For those who seek trendy pieces that are inexpensive, long-lasting and stylish, add this list to your bookmarks because each of these brands fill that gap perfectly. Well-made, affordable and fashionable?
Good things do come to those who seek it.
ZOFF
Why we love it: Another new entry into the local market by way of Japan, Zoff also promises to provide customers with a short turnaround time, eliminating the need to wait for days on end to get a pair of glasses.
What’s even more appealing is that they’ve found a way to create a super-bendy pair of glasses, so it’s even more durable than your regular pair of glasses.
Plus, it’s inexpensive, which also means you won’t burn a hole in your pocket for clearer vision.
Orchard Central, #B1-02/04.
OWNDAYS
Why we love it: It’s as efficient as it gets, thanks to OWNDAYS’ commitment to offering prescription lenses without having to wait for hours on end.
In fact, from the moment you pay to the minute you get your prescription lenses, you only have to wait a mere 20 minutes.
With plenty of stores open islandwide, customers can walk in and check out the Japanese label’s offering of eyewear and find a pair that they like.
RICHARD'S ATELIER
Why we love it: Speaking of Korean eyewear, Richard’s Atelier is another must-visit shop for style mavens who want a pair of trendy glasses.
Started by Richard Hwangobo Jongeun, the store imports glasses straight from South Korea’s oldest and most established frame manufacturers, Hwangbo Precision.
Orchard Central, #05-48.
O +
Why we love it: Easily one of our favourite brands in the eyewear market, O + is a local brand that stocks a wide array of styles to suit every face shape and personality.
All of the designs are developed in-house, and the production is overseen thoroughly to ensure that each frame holds up to the brand’s promise of providing quality, long-lasting frames. While O + eschews trend-led designs for more classic pieces, they ensure that every pair you purchase will never fade in style. Plus, ask them for their extensive list of lenses. OUE Downtown Gallery, #01-07. VISUAL MASS Why we love it: Another local label that we love, Visual Mass is the brainchild of two Singaporean optometry graduates. With their entire collection designed in Singapore and produced in South Korea, every frame is kept affordable, while retaining its signature trendy look. This article was first published in Women's Weekly.
Read also
All of the designs are developed in-house, and the production is overseen thoroughly to ensure that each frame holds up to the brand’s promise of providing quality, long-lasting frames.
While O + eschews trend-led designs for more classic pieces, they ensure that every pair you purchase will never fade in style.
Plus, ask them for their extensive list of lenses.
OUE Downtown Gallery, #01-07.
VISUAL MASS
Why we love it: Another local label that we love, Visual Mass is the brainchild of two Singaporean optometry graduates.
With their entire collection designed in Singapore and produced in South Korea, every frame is kept affordable, while retaining its signature trendy look.
This article was first published in Women's Weekly.