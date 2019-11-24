5 best vegan eateries in Singapore for a delicious and guilt-free meal

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a vegan lifestyle but are not too sure about food options in Singapore, check out this handy list to start your meatless journey.

1. LOVING HUT SINGAPORE

A post shared by lovinghutsingapore (@lovinghutsingapore) on Dec 1, 2013 at 7:20am PST

If your idea of a great meal is one without any animals, dairy products, milk, egg, honey, and alcohol, head over to Loving Hut for their spread of Asian, local, and European-inspired food.

All dishes are purely plant-based with ingredients sourced from local producers. What’s not to love?

229 Joo Chiat Road, 427489

2. SMOOCHT