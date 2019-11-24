5 best vegan eateries in Singapore for a delicious and guilt-free meal

If you’ve been thinking of adopting a vegan lifestyle but are not too sure about food options in Singapore, check out this handy list to start your meatless journey.
If your idea of a great meal is one without any animals, dairy products, milk, egg, honey, and alcohol, head over to Loving Hut for their spread of Asian, local, and European-inspired food.
All dishes are purely plant-based with ingredients sourced from local producers. What’s not to love?
229 Joo Chiat Road, 427489
Smoocht (formerly Brownice) is still serving your favourite r’ice creams (vegan ice cream) and 100% plant-based food — at the same place, with the same opening hours.
Try their all-star meal for two for only $32!
Sin Ming Centre, #01-03, 8 Sin Ming Road, 575628
Vegan fast food, really? Yes, nom your way through homemade burgers, various types of fries and end your meal with some ice cream.
Signature dishes include the beetroot hummus burger, corn soup and truffle fries.
6 Eu Tong Sen St., #03-105/106/107, 059817
The cafe scene in Singapore includes vegan options too.
Genesis serves delicious and flavourful plant-based, dairy-free meals with low level of sugar, salt and oil.
Take your pick of Eastern and Western dishes, and we hear the 7-Layer Haystack (made of Mexican rice and beans with raw vegetables, corn chips, salsa and “soyannaise”) is not to be missed.
For dessert, try the unique tofu cheesecake!
2 Havelock Rd, #B1-01 Havelock II, 059763
Vowing to make burgers that make you and the planet happy, VeganBurg is all about 100 per cent plant-based and cholesterol-free burgers without any dairy, honey, or eggs.
We love how you can choose seaweed fries or broccoli to accompany your burger, along with other healthy sides. P/S: You can find them in San Francisco too!
44 Jalan Eunos, 419502
