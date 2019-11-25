5 budget hotels in Batam under $45/night for your weekend getaway!

Travelling to Batam feels more like a staycation instead of an overseas trip, simply because it takes less than an hour to reach by sea.

To put it in perspective, it's easier to travel to Batam than to survive the tiresome long MRT ride from Pasir Ris to Tuas Link Station.

Personally, I like to go budget on my accommodation while not missing out on comfort, and that can be tricky.

Despite the rising prices of accommodation in Batam, there are still a handful of good budget hotels in Batam that allow comfortable stays even though they do without a private pool or bathtub.

BEST BUDGET BATAM HOTELS

1. ZEST HOTEL HARBOUR BAY

The Zest Hotel is located a convenient 4 minutes away by foot from Harbour Bay Ferry Terminal and can be easily spotted with its bright green exterior.

The hotel is rather new so you can expect spanking new room facilities which means it is more value for money.

Due to how new it is, the resident mall is rather underdeveloped and only a few shops are open at the moment.

But this won't be much of a problem as Nagoya Hill Mall and Batam City Square are only 5 minutes away!

Rooms are bright and clean despite being slightly cramped. It comes with a small table, and the rooms are equipped with WiFi and LED TV with cable channel.

I think this will be more than enough to suffice over your short weekend getaway to Batam!

Price: S$38 for Twin Room

Address: Harbour Bay Complex Jalan Duyung Sei Jodoh, Sungai Jodoh, Kec., Batam

2. LOVINA INN

Located in close proximity to Batam City Square and Nagoya Hill Shopping Mall, Lovina Inn is the best option if your main objective is to shop till you drop!

It is also conveniently located near to some of the well known Buddhist temples in Batam, but that also means increased traffic in the area.

This makes then area a little noisy at night, which might be a bummer for some of you.

The rooms are rather small and they look a bit dated but all the necessities are provided.

If you're not too fussy with the aesthetics, this is a good choice given its location. Plus, all residents are provided with free breakfast throughout their stay!

Price: S$29 for Standard Queen Room

Address: Komplek Sri Usaha Blok H No. 8, Nagoya, Batam

3. HANA HOTEL

Save more moolah by staying at one of the cheapest hotels in Batam, the Hana Hotel.

Of course, you cannot expect too much from this quaint hotel considering the price point.