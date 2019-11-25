5 budget hotels in Batam under $45/night for your weekend getaway!

Travelling to Batam feels more like a staycation instead of an overseas trip, simply because it takes less than an hour to reach by sea.
To put it in perspective, it's easier to travel to Batam than to survive the tiresome long MRT ride from Pasir Ris to Tuas Link Station.
Personally, I like to go budget on my accommodation while not missing out on comfort, and that can be tricky.
Despite the rising prices of accommodation in Batam, there are still a handful of good budget hotels in Batam that allow comfortable stays even though they do without a private pool or bathtub.
BEST BUDGET BATAM HOTELS
1. ZEST HOTEL HARBOUR BAY
The Zest Hotel is located a convenient 4 minutes away by foot from Harbour Bay Ferry Terminal and can be easily spotted with its bright green exterior.
The hotel is rather new so you can expect spanking new room facilities which means it is more value for money.
Due to how new it is, the resident mall is rather underdeveloped and only a few shops are open at the moment.
But this won't be much of a problem as Nagoya Hill Mall and Batam City Square are only 5 minutes away!
Rooms are bright and clean despite being slightly cramped. It comes with a small table, and the rooms are equipped with WiFi and LED TV with cable channel.
I think this will be more than enough to suffice over your short weekend getaway to Batam!
Price: S$38 for Twin Room
Address: Harbour Bay Complex Jalan Duyung Sei Jodoh, Sungai Jodoh, Kec., Batam
2. LOVINA INN
Located in close proximity to Batam City Square and Nagoya Hill Shopping Mall, Lovina Inn is the best option if your main objective is to shop till you drop!
It is also conveniently located near to some of the well known Buddhist temples in Batam, but that also means increased traffic in the area.
This makes then area a little noisy at night, which might be a bummer for some of you.
The rooms are rather small and they look a bit dated but all the necessities are provided.
If you're not too fussy with the aesthetics, this is a good choice given its location. Plus, all residents are provided with free breakfast throughout their stay!
Price: S$29 for Standard Queen Room
Address: Komplek Sri Usaha Blok H No. 8, Nagoya, Batam
3. HANA HOTEL
Save more moolah by staying at one of the cheapest hotels in Batam, the Hana Hotel.
Of course, you cannot expect too much from this quaint hotel considering the price point.
The bathroom is cramped, and the customer service isn't anything to marvel at.

The 'cheapo' in me will still consider a stay here well worth the money.

Plus, Batam is best for short trips which will make most budget hotels bearable.

With free WiFi, TV, a bed and a roof over my head, I'm good to go for the night.

Price: S$23 for Standard Twin Room

Address: Komplek Business Center Blok IV No. 17, Nagoya, Lubuk Baja, Batam

4. GREENLAND HOTEL BATAM

Simplicity and comfort are the cornerstones of a stay at the Greenland Hotel.

Just like the other hotels, the rooms are ordinary, but the colonial building provides a unique touch to your stay.

The rooms are newly renovated, so it's a perfect combination of the new and old.

The hotel is a short 8 minutes drive from the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal and since it is located in a quiet neighbourhood, it will be perfect for the light sleepers!

It is also because of its location that it is not as near to the shopping areas as compared to the other hotels.

There's plenty of good food nearby rest assured that you won't go hungry!

Price: S$26 for Standard Twin Room

Address: Komplek Ruko Greenland Blok J No.12A-16, Batam

5. ESKA HOTEL

Just slightly over the budget, Eska Hotel is definitely a must-stay for those willing to spend a few more dollars.

From the outside, the Eska Hotel looks grand and shiny with large glass panels, and the interior does not disappoint too.

The clean and classy rooms, topped with two restaurants and a fully-equipped spa make the Eska Hotel the best value for money.

Pamper yourself to the fullest at this accommodation which is located just 5 minutes away from the ferry terminal.

Price: S$46 for Standard Room

Address: Kompleks Ruko Kepri Mall No. 27-34, Batam Center, Batam

SOAK IN SOME SUN AND HAVE FUN AT BATAM

If you're broke but in desperate need of a getaway, which is possibly the reason why you're reading this, Batam offers many wallet-friendly activities and services for tourists.

1. SHOP TILL YOU DROP

Batam is a haven for shopaholics who perpetually live and breathe shopping malls.

Batam has quite a few retail outlet malls such as the Nagoya Hill Shopping Mall, Mega Mall Shopping Centre and Batam City Square which can quench your shopping thirst.

2. PAMPER YOURSELF WITH A MASSAGE

You will be spoilt for choice when choosing a massage parlour to go to.

They line the streets of Batam and provide great service for as low as S$15 for a 60-minute full-body massage.

Some places you can check out include Eska Wellness Spa Massage and Salon, Eska Aesthetic Clinic and MediSPA, Majesty Spa & Massage Batam and Tempat Senang Spa.

3. WATER SPORTS

Get wet and wild in Batam with the affordable water activities, especially cable-skiing as it is rather expensive outside of Batam.

If you prefer something less intense and more relaxing, you can go kayaking at a good price as well.

4. CHEAP SEAFOOD

The island is surrounded by the sea and hence we recommend not missing out on the seafood there.

Popular Singaporean favourites like salted egg dishes and chilli crab are available at much cheaper prices, so you can satisfy your cravings without breaking the bank!
This article was first published in Shopback.