5 cheapest 4-room HDB homes under $450k near an MRT station

With the government's pledge to have eight out of 10 households live within a 10-minute walk of an MRT station by 2030, it's only a matter of time before their vision of a car-lite society starts to become a reality.

And so while that is still some time away, living near an MRT station is still ever so important for those without a car to get around easily.

So for this week's Units Of The Week, we tried to challenge ourselves to find four-room HDB homes that are within a close walking distance of an MRT (typically at most 10 minutes and below) and at a price point of under $450K for those on a budget.

1. 5 Bedok South Avenue 2

$398,000

Three bedroom one bath

Attribute Info Address 5 Bedok South Avenue 2 460005 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 882 sqft $PSF $451.25 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1975

Why I like it

Starting the list off with this four-room HDB unit in the East of Singapore, which is sized at 882 square feet.

While there isn't anything that particularly stands out in its layout, what I think most homeowners would appreciate is that its floorplan is efficient – as what you might expect from older HDB units such as this (completed in 1975).

Despite the age, you may also find that the renovation of this unit would be rather flexible. The majority of the walls are non-structural and the layout can be easily configured. There are also not much built-in fixtures, making it a breeze to work on the existing space without needing much hacking.

As for the location, the block is around a seven-minute walk to Bedok MRT (East-West line), Bedok Intercharge and Bedok Mall.

Bedok Mall is also well-loved for being a one-stop destination for plenty of food, shopping, education centres and grocery option, though there are many other neighbourhood options nearby too. Some examples include 16 Bedok South Market & Food Centre, Bedok Interchange Hawker Centre, 216 Bedok North St 1 Market & Food Centre and the cafes and restaurants in the East Coast area nearby.

Other amenities within the area include Heartbeat @ Bedok, which houses a polyclinic, dental clinic, public library, swimming complex and all things related to sports and health.

There are plenty of great schools nearby, including Temasek Junior College, Opera Estate Primary School and Victoria School, making it an all-rounder of a neighbourhood for those working with a budget.

2. 369 Bukit Batok Street 31

$439,888

Three bedroom two bathroom

Attribute Info Address 369 Bukit Batok Street 31 650369 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 sqft $PSF $486.60 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1985

Why I like it

Located in Bukit Batok, this four-room unit is a corner one, which is great for those who prioritise their privacy.

At 904 square feet, it's average in size but the layout is squarish and functional to fully maximise all corners of the apartment.

Situated right across Bukit Gombak Station (North-South line), it has plenty of dining and grocery options nearby. It's a short walk away from Bukit Batok Neighbourhood Centre, which has a wet market, two supermarkets and numerous eateries for affordable food options.

Alternatively, there are also food courts located at Blocks 359, 347 and 395A, which are all less than a 10-minute walk from the unit.

For nature lovers, there are plenty of pockets of green spaces nearby, such as the scenic Little Guilin and Bukit Batok Hillside Park for serene outdoor walks.

Overall for families, there are several schools located within a walking distance from the unit for greater convenience, including Swiss Cottage Secondary School, Hillgrove Secondary School and Lianhua Primary School.

3. 610 Yishun Street 61

$440,000

Three bedroom two bathroom

Attribute Info Address 610 Yishun Street 61 760610 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 904 sqft $PSF $486.73 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1985

Why I like it

At 904 square feet, this four-room HDB unit in Yishun has three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a rather generously-sized living space and kitchen area.

The layout of this unit is regularly shaped, making furniture placement and utilising the space much easier. Also, considering that the kitchen is rather deep, future homeowners can do up a service yard to do their laundry more comfortably without compromising as much on the kitchen space.

As for the location, it's between two North South MRT stations. Khatib MRT Station is a quick six-minute walk away (which also has several eateries and supermarkets), whereas Yishun MRT Station is a further 12-minute walk away.

This also means that the extensive Northpoint City is also within a walking distance, making it convenient to pick up any food, shopping or groceries. Alternatively, Wisteria Mall is located just across the block, which also has a decent variety of food and other lifestyle options.

Last but not least, it's also near several green spaces. Yishun Park and Pond are located nearby for those who like to take up a daily stroll.

4. 25 Sin Ming Road

$449,888

Three bedroom two bathroom

Attribute Info Address 25 Sin Ming Road 570025 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 947 sqft $PSF $475.07 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1974

Why I like it

When it comes to amenities and location, this unit in the Upper Thomson neighbourhood has a good blend of food, green spaces, great connectivity and an interesting skyline.

First and foremost, it is sized at a good 947 square feet, and comes with three bedrooms and two bathrooms (though none of the rooms are ensuite).

I do like that the block is nestled within a landed enclave, so homeowners get to enjoy a nice view of your low-rise neighbours. It's also great for those who like living in a more quiet and serene environment. On the same note, it is within walking distance to Macritchie Reservoir for tranquil walks or runs.

Seeing that it is about a five-minute walk to Upper Thomson MRT Station (Thomson East Coast line), it is nearby Thomson Plaza for dining options and a convenient place to pick up groceries.

Otherwise, there are many other food options in the area, including coffee shops located at blocks 23 and 24 and the many cafes and eateries lined along Upper Thomson Road.

5.150 Woodlands Street 13

$450,000

Three bedroom two bathroom

Attribute Info Address 150 Woodlands Street 13 730150 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 979 sqft $PSF $459.65 PSF Developer HDB TOP 1984

Why I like it

Sized at 979 square feet, this four-room unit comes with a store room, and is a corner unit, making it great for those who want more privacy and less foot fall from their neighbours.

Location wise, it is conveniently located a four-minute walk away from Marsiling MRT Station (North-South line), making it much easier to get into town. There are also numerous eateries and supermarkets nearby the MRT Station, making it hassle-free to grab food or groceries nearby. Alternatively, Marsiling Mall and Causeway Point are located nearby too.

There are many outdoor-friendly amenities nearby for sport junkies too. For one, it's located right next to Marsiling Park, and is a walking distance away from Woodlands Stadium, Sports Hall and Swimming Complex.

There are several school nearby too, for those with schooling children. Marsiling Primary School, Marsiling Secondary School and Woodlands Secondary School are all within a walking distance.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.