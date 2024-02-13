5 cheapest HDB executive maisonettes for families from $750k

Executive Maisonettes (EMs) are highly coveted products for those looking for a unique and spacious home. There aren't too many of these around anymore, as they've stopped building them for many years.

Due to the more mature age, these apartments are usually located within more established estates with a wide variety of amenities within walking distance, making it an inclusive neighbourhood for all ages.

This week, we have picked out five of the most affordable EMs located in the West and North regions of Singapore that are under $800K and within walking distance of key amenities.

Now let's get on with the list of curated units this week!

1. 336 Jurong East Avenue 1

$750,000

Four bedrooms, two bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 336 Jurong East Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,604 SQFT $PSF $467.58 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1984

Why I like it

Overlooking the PIE and located a short walk from a wide variety of amenities, this Executive Maisonette is a good choice for big families looking to stay in the West region of Singapore. The block is within a walking distance to two wet markets and hawker centres (Yuhua Place and Jurong Central Plaza) and is near the up-and-coming Tengah 'Forest Town' estate.

One downside is that those taking public transport would have to walk 13 minutes to Chinese Garden MRT Station (East-West line), though the upcoming Tengah Park MRT Station (Jurong Region Line) would cut down the walking time to under 10-minutes when it is ready in 2027.

On that note, Tengah and Jurong has increasingly been more popular choices amongst homeowners due to the revival from the Tengah, Jurong Lake District and Jurong Innovation District plans.

The unit itself is sized at a spacious 1,604 square feet and spans across two levels. The apartment originally came with three bedrooms but the previous owners chose to create a fourth bedroom in the living room area.

Another restructuring done to the layout was combining the common and master bathroom together to accommodate a sizeable bathtub and double vanity area. The bathroom can still be accessed from both entrances.

As of current, it offers four bedrooms (three of which are on the upper floor), one bathroom (also on the upper floor), one WC, a utility room, a spacious kitchen and a balcony area. The previous owners have also chose to add a false ceiling to cover up the double-volume ceiling in the balcony area.

The unit is also well-maintained and in move-in ready condition.

-Ryan

2. 407 Jurong West Street 42

$765,000

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 407 Jurong West Street 42 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,614 SQFT $PSF $473.98 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1983

Why I like it

Another EM located in Jurong West, this apartment located quite a distance away from the nearest MRT (Lakeside MRT Station on the East-West line is a 23-minute walk). On a more positive note, the block is close by Hong Kah Point and Jurong Central Plaza for dining and grocery options.

Furthermore, it is a short walk to the park connector that leads to the scenic Jurong Lake Gardens and within a 1-km radius to the famous Rulang Primary School.

The apartment is sized at 1,614 square feet and as it is on the top floor of the block, it enjoys plenty of natural light and ventilation. Furthermore, it gets unblocked views of the upcoming Tengah estate (which shows its proximity to the next hotspot in Singapore).

There are four bedrooms, three of which are located on the upper floor and one on the lower level. While both of the bathrooms are located on the upper floor, there is a WC located in the kitchen on the lower floor for more convenient access for guests.

The living and dining area is also spacious and further complemented with a balcony to enjoy the views. Do note that the store room located under the stairs have been removed so that the living area can feel more spacious.

And for those who are looking for a home that requires minimal renovations, this apartment has been through a major uphaul just five years ago.

-Druce

3. 120 Teck Whye Lane

$785,000

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 120 Teck Whye Lane Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,572 SQFT $PSF $499.36 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1988

Why I like it

Choa Chu Kang might not be a neighbourhood on everyone's list, but it offers an ideal lifestyle for those who love being in the outdoors. This apartment is nestled in the Teck Whye neighbourhood located just across of ITE College West and within walking distance to a wide list of amenities.

This includes a three-minute walk to Keat Hong LRT Station (which is located 2 stops away from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Lot One Shopping Mall) and to Teck Whye Shopping Centre, which houses a wet market, supermarket and other eateries.

Furthermore, there are also two other supermarkets and several other coffee shops nearby.

The EM comes with four well-sized bedrooms, three of which are found on the upper floor and one on the lower floor and is sized at a generous 1,572 square feet. One unique feature in its layout is that it has a spacious balcony that has a double volume ceiling that connects the living room and kitchen. I do like that this space has quite a flexible functionality and can be used as the new dining area, home gym area or even study alcove.

And for homeowners who like a brightly-lit home, the previous homeowners have done up full- height windows in the balcony to maximise the amount of natural light with no direct exposure to afternoon sun.

- Ryan J.

4. 204 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1

$788,000

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 204 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,571 SQFT $PSF $501.59 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1989

Why I like it

Another apartment located in the North region of Singapore, this spacious unit is sized at 1,571 square feet and offers a regular and efficient layout.

The apartment comes with four well-sized bedrooms - three of them are located on the upper floor and one on the lower floor.

It also has a rather spacious balcony that connects the living room and kitchen together. The balcony originally came with a double-volume ceiling but the previous owners have done up a false ceiling instead.

Despite being located on the lower floors, the apartment still enjoys a lot of natural light and views of the neighbourhood trees. Overall, the apartment would be a comfortable fit for a big family who needs more rooms and space.

Choa Chu Kang MRT Station (North-South line) and Lot One are around a 11-minute walk away, though there is also the option to take a 4-minute stroll to Keat Hong LRT Station (which is two stops from Choa Chu Kang MRT Station). It is also less than a 10 minute walk to Teck Whye Shopping Centre, where a wet market, supermarket and various food options can be found.

-Cheryl

5. 346 Woodlands Street 32

$790,000

Four bedrooms, three bathrooms

Attribute Info Address 346 Woodlands Street 32 Tenure 99-year Leasehold Size 1,593 SQFT $PSF $495.92 PSF Developer Housing & Development Board (HDB) TOP 1985

Why I like it

This EM apartment is situated within walking distance of both Marsiling (North-South line) and Woodlands MRT Station (North-South and Thomson-East Coast line).

Aditionally, residents in this estate has access to a wide variety of amenities, including Causeway Point, Woodlands Swimming Complex, numerous eateries and supermarkets. Furthermore, it is quite convenient to head to Malaysia through the Woodlands Checkpoint, too.

Sized at 1,593 square feet, this apartment is found within a short block that is only four storeys high. Additionally, it has a very efficient layout and every part of the house is well-sized.

It comes with three bedrooms on the upper floor (with the possibility to do up a fourth bedroom if needed), two bathrooms on the upper floor and one WC on the lower floor, a utility room, a spacious common area and a balcony.

I like that there is the option to customise the entryway of the common bathroom to create two ensuite bedrooms, which would be a much more accessible option for multi-gen families. All in all, this would be a good home for those who prioritise space efficiency and accessibility in the North region of Singapore.

- Sean

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.