5 chio and unique afternoon teas to try in Singapore

Itching to channel your inner Queen Charlotte before season three of Bridgerton drops? Here are five of the chio-est new afternoon teas in town where you can sip (and spill) tea with your regency rabble.

The best part? These screen-worthy spreads are as diverse as the Bridgerton cast. Instead of the usual scones and finger sandwiches, there are bird's nest tartlets, kaya toast macarons, charcoal buns filled with chocolate, and so much more.

Coffee Lounge at Goodwood Park Hotel

This popular Taiwan porridge lunch buffet venue recently launched a #LoveLocal high tea on May 13. Served in tiered gilded birdcages on retro Peranakan tablecloths, each set includes sweet and savoury dishes with a local spin, like Nyonya curry chicken in bread bowls, prawn egg tartlets with chilli crab sauce, and cempedak bread-and-butter pudding.

Hoping for some of the hotel’s famous durian treats? You'll get a taste of that, too, with desserts like the D24 sago gula Melaka dessert. Available daily from 2.30pm to 5pm, priced at $68++ for two people.

Pacific Emporium at Pan Pacific Singapore

Here’s an afternoon tea that combines creations with Singaporean influences from Pan Pacific’s most popular restaurants. Think wagyu beef sandos from Keyaki and salted egg yolk yam puffs from Hai Tien Lo, alongside crab meat custard buns and pulut hitam brûlée mousse.

On weekends, five live stations fire up goodies like char kway teow with crabmeat and prawn noodle soup with tiger prawns. Two seatings are available daily: 1pm to 3pm and 4pm to 6pm.

Prices are $68++ per person, including a TWG tea or Lavazza coffee on weekdays, and $78++ per person on weekends (top up $20 if you want a glass of Taittinger bubbly).

Portman's Bar at ParkRoyal Collection Marina Bay

Is there such a thing as too much chocolate? If your answer’s no, this one's for you. The lobby bar’s Chocoholic Bliss afternoon tea is packed with decadent chocolate desserts, chocolatey drinks and savoury dishes infused with — you guessed it, more chocolate.

Caprese tart filled with mozzarella, vine tomatoes and chocolate-laced balsamic, anyone? Get your bliss daily from 1pm to 3pm or 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Prices start at $68++ per person inclusive of two servings of coffee or tea. Available till July 4.

SKAI at Swissotel the Stamford

This flower-swathed high tea and retail experience under one cloud-nudging roof is a collaboration between SKAI and Swarovski — you can view the jewellery brand’s Mother’s Day collection as you nibble on dainty jewel-like creations such as king crab tartlets and raspberry-rose sablés that celebrate the flavours of spring.

If a piece of jewellery (or three) brings a sparkle to your eye, there’s a pop-up Swarovski store conveniently located in the hotel lobby where you’ll get 10per cent off if you ordered the high tea set. Available daily until May 31 from 3pm to 5pm, priced at $68++ per person, inclusive of a mocktail, TWG tea or Suzuki coffee.

The Lobby Lounge at InterContinental Singapore

If you want to be virtuous about your high tea, then head to The Lobby Lounge’s new Celestial Bird’s Nest and Vegan afternoon teas.

The former is a posh spread of dishes infused with bird’s nest, said to help boost immunity and energy levels, while the latter celebrates plant-based cuisine with creations like grilled Impossible Beef sliders and pineapple tofu mascarpone cake.

Two seatings are available daily for both menus: 1pm to 3pm and 3.30pm to 5.30pm. Prices start from $65++ per person for the Celestial Bird’s Nest tea and $55++ for the Vegan tea on weekdays, including one serving of tea or coffee and free-flow ice cream.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.