5 classic Neoprint poses we miss - and where you can still take one in Singapore

Melissa Goh
One of the best memories of my secondary school days was going out with classmates on weekends. I'd spend all my allowance on taking Neoprint or purikura photos because back then, mobile phones weren't so smart.

Those photo-sticker machines were like our modern-day Instagram to prove that the outing happened.

Just like how we would Insta-Story our meetups with doodles and stickers, we did that too with our Neoprint photos.

I remember trying all kinds of Neoprint booths available and exhausting our creativity to find the 'best' poses.

Here are five go-to Neoprint poses that we miss. Cringe-worthy as the poses can be, the memories made are worth it and here's how we rocked them.

1. MAKE USE OF YOUR BEST FRIEND

Your hands can get awkward sometimes and to avoid looking too stiff, that's where taking a photo with a friend helps. Try leaning on him or her as casually as you can.

You can even slouch over their shoulders and close your eyes to look cool and laid-back, just like those Stylenanda models.

2. IF YOU DON'T FEEL PRETTY, ACT SILLY INSTEAD

Having your hands on the waist and smiling ever so sweetly for the camera can look boring since everyone is doing it too.

Instead of being all prim and proper; let loose, make silly faces and have a good laugh. Your photos will turn out so much more fun and natural.

3. '1 to 5' FINGER POSES 

Remember the Gwiyomi song? When all else fails and you don't know what to do, count numbers with your fingers. Point 'one' to your cheeks, 'two' to make a twist, and so on.

I feel like there's a need to say this, you're going to be called out for 'acting cute', but don't be so quick to diss it.

There must be a reason why it's still a go-to pose to this day.

4. ALL THE HEART POSES

Before the Korean finger heart pose was widely used, you'd remember its predecessors.

It's the one pose that made me die a little on the inside every time a friend suggested doing it by lifting a hand up over our heads to form a heart.

An alternative form was using one hand to form half a heart, and your friend forming the other half to complete it.

5. USE PROPS BIGGER THAN YOUR FACE - TO GIVE ILLUSION OF A SMALLER FACE

There's always that one friend who has to sacrifice having the bigger face in the photo, while the other hides behind her.

One handy tip: Get a prop that's bigger than both your faces - it's an instant face-slimmer.

WHERE TO TAKE NEOPRINT PHOTOS

If you miss taking Neoprints, here's a piece of good news: you can recreate these five fun poses at 313@somerset's purikura photo booth from now till July 14.

#313POWEREDBYFUN

313@somerset is transforming its L1 Atrium into photo opportunity zones. It'll be decked in pink with a splash of kawaii, featuring an illuminated larger-than-life rainbow floss, pink phone booth, a rainbow heart-shaped backdrop and a neon sign.

Round up your friends who you used to take Neoprints with and experience a #throwback to the good ol' days at the nostalgic purikura photo sticker booth when you spend $60 in up to three combined same-day receipts.

You'll also get to redeem an exclusive multi-coloured giant cotton candy from Totti Candy Factory, limited to the first 100 redemptions per day and one redemption per shopper per day. Last redemptions will be at 9.30pm at L1 Atrium.

With the huge cotton candy as a prop, no one will fight over who has to stand nearer to the camera again.

Capture your cutest shot at the atrium, follow @313somerset on Instagram, set your account to public and upload your photos with the hashtag #313PoweredByFun.

10 lucky winners will walk away with $100 Lendlease vouchers each. Entries are to be submitted by July 28 and winners will be notified by Aug 19.

On top of that, spend a minimum of $200 with a maximum of up to three combined same-day receipts to redeem a Fukubukuro or Japanese 'lucky bag'. Shoppers stand to walk away with a Muji luggage, Sony merchandise, $50 Lendlease vouchers and other exciting surprises.

The Fukubukuro is limited to the first 20 redemptions per day and one redemption per shopper per day. The last redemption will be at 9.30pm at L1 Atrium.

FRI-YAY! FLASH DEALS

In conjunction with the Great Singapore Sale, 313@somerset is offering exclusive flash deals this July 12 at 11am on its Instagram Story.

Simply flash the deals at participating outlets to enjoy the offers. It is valid till July 28 or while stocks last.

