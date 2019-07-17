5 'clubs' offering more than just alcohol to chillax with your non-drinking friends

Stumped when planning after-dinner activities where you’ll have to include friends who don’t drink?

Or perhaps you’re abstaining from alcohol yourself and looking to expand your options when it comes to joining in on that TGIF fun.

Fear not, for Singapore is home to a wealth of watering holes, each trying to up their ante when it comes to providing entertaining activities for all to enjoy.

If you’re a non-drinker who wants to have your cake and eat it too, here are five alternative clubs that offer more than just alcohol that you can 'jio' your buddies to for some fun.

HOLEY MOLEY GOLF CLUB

Get your cameras and #OOTDs ready for the craziest round of mini-golf you’ll ever play at Holey Moley Golf Club.

Hailing from the land Down Under, the massive two-storied establishment houses 27 quirky themed holes and plenty of tongue-in-cheek reference to pop culture. Our favourite holes include the iron throne from Game of Thrones, The Simpsons’ living room, and an upside down kopitiam inclusive of tissue paper to chope seats.

In addition to a bar, the place has a full-fledged kitchen that offer dishes such as a one-metre-long pizza, a $99++ monster burger and multicoloured burgers resembling traffic lights.

Since I’m abstaining from alcohol for health reasons, I recently brought a friend down to check out the place for some much needed stress-relief. Check out our video here:

Address: 3B River Valley Rd, Singapore 179024

Website: https://www.holeymoley.com.sg/

LEVEL UP

Want to party like it’s the 80s again? It’s possible at Level up’s retro-themed bar where you can reminisce on your rebellious teenage years.

Every purchase of food or drink comes with tokens, which you can use to play games with your friends among the plethora of gaming options available.

For those who’ve never heard of the place, there are arcade machines, claw machines, basketball machines, dart boards, air-hockey, foosball and pool tables -- crammed in one highly Instagrammable place.

Bishi-bashi your way through the night and rock out to the live band entertainment in between bites of spam fries or salted egg yolk popcorn chicken.

Address: 3A River Valley Rd, #02-04 Block A, Singapore 179020

Website: https://1-levelup.com/

NINETEEN80

If you’re really into retro-themed nightspots, here’s another one in case you need to escape the crowds at Level Up.

Albeit smaller, Nineteen80 is more heavily inspired by the '80s in terms of both music and decor -- there’s even a pixellated mural of Bruce Lee, 3D model ghost from Pac-Man and tunes from the '80s till the '00s spun by resident DJs.

Lose yourself in nostalgia with your favourite 8 to 16-bit arcade games like Space Invaders, Puzzle Bobble, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter.

Remember to strike a pose at the wall filled with cassette tapes and hashtag #throwback -- after all, if it’s not on the ‘gram, can you say it really happened?

Address: 21 Tg Pagar Rd, #01-05, Singapore 044888

Website: http://nineteen80.sg/

CLUB CASTLE

Who would’ve known that party people had an option to enjoy the nightlife on Singapore’s outskirts.

Nestled in the North, Club Castle is a games bar located at D’Kranji Farm Resort that’s a 15-minute drive away from Lim Chu Kang cemetery (#👻).

Unless you really trust your friends, this is one place I wouldn’t want to be inebriated at, so it's a good thing they have non-drinking games such as Pop-up Pirate, Biting Bulldog and Crocodile dentist.

Yes, those are the kind of games where you’ll need quick reflexes and a mind clear of alcohol if you want to win.

Address: 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2, Singapore 718813

Website: https://www.facebook.com/clubcastlegroup/

HOPHEADS

Want a place with more of an industrial, grungy "underground" vibe? You might want to check out Hopheads bar -- the only Heaven you’ll find underground (according to them at least).

Any purchase of food or drinks (even non-alcoholic ones!) will give you free access to all their games (except Beer Pong) with no minimum amount required. Non-drinking games available include darts, foosball, pool, giant Jenga and even table tennis.

With the FOC tag, Hopheads really does sound like heaven to me.

Plus, if you’re the kind that love planning outfits or attending events with a theme, Hopheads seem to hold one every so often.

Past themed parties include High School, Saturday Night Fever, and most recently, Puberty Again. It'll be a good opportunity to break out that old school uniform and see if you can still fit in it.

Address: 178 Clemenceau Ave, #B1-00 Haw Par Glass Tower, Singapore 239926

Website: https://www.hopheadsbar.com/

The next time someone says you can’t have fun without drinking, don’t feel pressured into giving in and facing a hangover the next day -- there are plenty of options for good, clean fun!

Your liver (and body) will thank you.

joeylee@asiaone.com