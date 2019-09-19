5 common mistakes of first-time HDB home-buyers in Singapore

There are a lot of important decisions to make before you can move into your first home.

While it may be overwhelming to keep track of all of these issues, neglecting to do so can end up costing you thousands of dollars.

We strongly recommend keeping an eye out for the following missteps in order to comfortably enjoy your new home.

NOT CREATING A FEASIBLE BUDGET

PHOTO: Value Champion

Before you even start visiting homes, it's important to have a good idea of how much you can afford to pay for your new place.

With that in mind, there are two cost categories to consider as a prospective homeowner.

First, it is important to understand the upfront cost of a down payment.

Those choosing to use a home loan from a bank will have to make a downpayment of at least 25 per cent of their home's value, including a cash payment of at least 5 per cent of the home's value.

These loans tend to be the cheapest option due to their competitive interest rates; however, those financing their purchase with an HDB loan only have to make a down payment of 10 per cent.

On top of the down payment, prospective homeowners must consider the ongoing costs of homeownership.

As a general guideline, experts recommend that prospective homeowners spend 30-40 per cent of their gross monthly income on housing.

For homeowners, this includes mortgage payments, utilities (e.g. gas and electricity bills), homeowners insurance and maintenance costs.

To calculate your monthly mortgage payments, you can use ValueChampion's free home loan calculator.

PHOTO: Value Champion

CONFUSING HDB & BANK LOAN OPTIONS

Choosing a home financing option is one of the more complicated aspects of becoming a homeowner.

Before even comparing the different rates available, individuals must consider HDB loans and bank loans.

Recently, bank loans have been a more affordable choice as they tend to charge lower interest rates than the Housing & Development Board.

Additionally, banks have fewer eligibility requirements and allow borrowers to purchase private residences.