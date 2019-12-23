5 creative ways to style your grazing table this festive season

PHOTO: Instagram/lushplatters
Melody Bay
Home & Decor

Grazing tables and platters aren't new to the party scene - they've been around for the last couple of years at weddings, brunches, casual gatherings, you name it.

While these gorgeous displays of food may look effortlessly put together, there's more to it than just putting together cheese and grapes.

Whether you're ordering from a professional or creating your own, here's five tips on how to take your grazing table styling to the next level.

1. USE GREENERY TO CREATE A COHESIVE LOOK

Most grazing tables look like someone just spilled their farmer's market shopping all over the place, creating a luscious spread of food with all kinds of colours and textures.

Pull together the whole look by framing the display with greenery, either in vases dotted around the table or by laying the food on large leaves.

When choosing your greenery, bigger is better - think bunches of fresh mint, or banana or palm leaves. The idea is to echo the sense of abundance while using the colour to pull the look together.

2. TAKE YOUR DISPLAY TO NEW HEIGHTS - LITERALLY

Since grazing tables are all about beautiful chaos, placing everything at the same level can look boring and uniform.

Elevate some sections of food by using cake stands or even an overturned basket - this creates an interesting tablescape for the eye to roam over, and also helps to separate some of the food that you don't want to be touching the others, like cheese.

Just be sure that the elevated parts are stable to avoid any risk of toppling over, especially if they see a lot of action!

3. USE DIFFERENT KINDS OF TABLEWARE FOR VISUAL INTEREST

Plates can only take you so far. Take your display to the next level by considering what other items you have in your kitchen that can come in handy - wooden chopping boards, dipping bowls, even martini glasses can all play a role at your grazing table.

Glasses, for instance, are perfect for gathering small items like berries. To keep the look pulled together, stick to 2-3 main colours for your tableware.

4. MAKE 'CAKES' BY STACKING FOOD

Running low on space? Stack up food on top of each other to form tiered 'cakes' that serve as the star of your display.

Use a cake stand to arrange smaller items, or if you have plenty of cheese rounds, place them on top of each other to create a multi-layered confection, like the one here by Kiss My Pans.

Add some berries and leaves to complete the look.

5. GET CREATIVE WITH SHAPES

Smaller-scale doesn't have to be boring. For more intimate gatherings that feature platters instead of an entire table, you can get creative by arranging the food in shapes.

Here, Lush Platters uses a large round plate as the base for a Christmas wreath - all you have to do is add some pine cones and holly sprigs (artificial, of course) for that magical Christmas atmosphere.

This article was first published in Home & Decor

More about
Lifestyle christmas 2019

TRENDING

Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Stop picking fights with other countries, President of Malaysian Chinese Association urges Mahathir
Stop picking fights with other countries, MCA president urges Mahathir
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
Ramen lovers may want to consider possible stroke risk
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
What happens to unclaimed CPF savings after Singaporeans pass on?
E-scooter user: I&#039;ll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
E-scooter user: I'll defy footpath ban so I can feed my kids
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Former Changi Airport unit employee charged after receiving more than $200,000 in bribes
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don&#039;t know she&#039;s a celeb because of these &#039;really stupid&#039; excuses she gave
Sharon Au’s Parisian colleagues don't know she's a celeb because of these 'really stupid' excuses she gave
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
Fight breaks out in Teck Whye; 3 men arrested
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip
7 incredible places near Singapore to visit in 2020 for a fun long weekend trip

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here&#039;s why you shouldn&#039;t do it
I tried the baby food diet for 4 days - here's why you shouldn't do it
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend
A circus extravaganza at MBS and other free activities in Singapore this weekend

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Chinese mother overdoses on sleeping pills after son fails to understand math question
Millionaire hunk is paying $50,000 for a personal photographer to travel the world with him, no experience required
Millionaire hunk strikes again, will pay $50,000 for a personal photog to travel the world with him
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned
Malaysian man braves flood waters to rescue dog that was chained and abandoned

SERVICES