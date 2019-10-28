5 cringe-worthy wedding speech mistakes not to make

I’m sure we’ve all sat through a painfully awkward wedding toast at one point in our lives – whether it was for your own or someone else’s.

If you’ve been tasked to speak at an upcoming wedding and would like to give it your best shot, here are five cringe-worthy wedding speech mistakes you should NOT make:

TAKING TOO LONG

Keep things short, memorable and impactful.

Instead of droning on about the mundane details of your long friendship or relationship with the couple, how about sharing the moment you realised they're made for each other?

While we get that your friendship is dear to you, keeping the speech about the couple should be the main focus in your speech.

Share how they’re like, how they impacted you and your blessings for them and more.

DOING IT WITHOUT PREPARATION

PHOTO: Pixabay

Take time to prepare, lest you blank out on the spot. Yes, even if you think you’re charismatic enough to pull it off spontaneously. This is a meaningful occasion and task, and it’s on you to give it due respect and attention.

Instead of trying to come up with random memories on the spot, this is a good chance to share your genuine affections and wishes for the couple.

You might be surprised at how emotional you could get!

TELL INSIDE JOKES

Do everyone a favour and skip the inside jokes. While you may draw a few giggles from the couple and a few friends who're in on the joke, you'll be leaving the rest of the guests feeling awkward and puzzled.

BRINGING UP THEIR PAST RELATIONSHIPS

PHOTO: Pixabay

You may think it funny or be doing it in jest; but it is undoubtedly a bad idea.

Firstly, it’s just in bad taste to bring up things from their dating history on the day of their new beginning.

Secondly, neither one of them probably want to hear about their partner’s ex-lovers on the day that they’re celebrating their lifelong union.

REVEAL INTIMATE KNOWLEDGE THAT'S NOT YOURS TO SHARE

PHOTO: Pixabay

A wedding is a public event, and not exactly the time for you to dole out old secrets or intimate details of the couple that’s been told in confidentiality, especially in front of 300 other guests.

This article was first published in Her World Online.