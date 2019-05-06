5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents

Of all the issues facing Singapore, the biggest elephant in the room is the rapidly ageing population. Almost 20 per cent of the populace will be 65 and over by 2030, with that number doubling to nearly 40 per cent by 2050. At the national level, it's a concern that will gradually reduce economic output and raise eldercare costs.

At the individual level, however, this issue brings up another tough question - how will you care for your ageing parent(s) once they need living assistance?

Depending on your situation, a nursing home may be the only way to ensure your parent(s) receive the attention and care they need. Unfortunately, bad headlines and abuse cases have tarnished their image.

So how can you be sure you're sending your parent(s) to a good nursing home? Look at the below 5 criteria:

1. ACCESSIBILITY OF THE NURSING HOME

Accessibility means choosing a nursing home that's conveniently located close to where you live so you can visit your parent(s) quickly and easily. Just imagine how difficult visiting would be if you lived in Bedok while your parent(s) stayed at a nursing home in Woodlands or Johor Bahru.

Accessibility is also about selecting a place with longer visiting hours, allowing you the flexibility to visit in the early hours of the morning or late at night. But there's another reason why accessibility is so important - visiting regularly (especially unannounced) can impact on the quality of care your parents receive. Why?

Two reasons:

- Staff notice that you visit frequently and are more conscious of the care given to your parent(s)

- You can directly observe your parent(s) treatment and point out any shortfalls in care provided by staff (ex. calls for assistance go unanswered)

You can use the Silver Pages Eldercare Locator to find the closest nursing home to your residence. Shortlist a few near you and schedule a tour/visit so you can see the place for yourself.

2. CONDITION AND ATMOSPHERE OF THE NURSING HOME

Open your eyes and your ears when you visit the nursing home for the first time. Be like Sherlock Holmes and pay close attention to cleanliness, condition and atmosphere of the nursing home.