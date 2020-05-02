5 crystals that give your room good vibes and clear negative energy

Looking to start off the year on a positive note? Why not start by placing some crystals in your room? Besides being pretty to look at, there are many who believe these stones can clear a space of potential negative energy and emit positive vibes. We got Yvonne Law, co-owner of Secret Crystals, to share with us how we can get started on our crystal journey.

1. ROSE QUARTZ

"The colour pink has long been associated with love energy. Place this in your room to restore trust and harmony and encourage unconditional love."

2. AMETHYST

"This all-purpose crystal is a must-have as it gives off positive, calming and peaceful energy. It can calm an overactive mind and help relieve insomnia."

3. FLUORITE

"You should put this one on your desk as it can provide mental clarity and balance out the energies around you. It's just the thing for a clear and focused mind."

4. SELENITE

"Use this to clear stagnant energy and negative thoughts. Selenite comes in various forms, including tower lamps, which unlike salt lamps, do not 'sweat' or reduce in size."

5. BLACK TOURMALINE

“This is great for removing negative energy from dark corners as it emits negative ions, which promotes good health and a positive mindset.”

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.