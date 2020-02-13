5 date ideas to bond with girlfriends this Valentine's (Galentine's) Day

Valentine's Day is not just for romantic couples - it can (and should) be a celebration of friendship too. This Feb, take your gal pals out for a time to remember.

Great, we hear you say, another fictitious commercial holiday to get you to spend more money.

On the other hand, you could think of it this way: a great excuse to pay tribute to all those wonderful women in your life - your BFF, your wingwoman, your work wife, your partner-in-crime…

"Galentine's Day" was basically invented by a fictional character, Leslie Knope of Parks and Recreation, in a 2010 episode in which she gathers her closest female friends for a brunch love-in with a mountain of waffles and syrup - and our take on it is basically "Well, why not!"

It has since gone down in the Urban Dictionary as Feb 13, "the other half of Valentine's Day, when you celebrate your love for your lady friends. Single or not." And it doesn't have to be all fuzzy hearts and pink champagne - we bring you some fun ideas for doing Galentine's Day a little differently.

JB ROAD TRIP

Car karaoke, delicious food, spa and shopping spree - what's not to love? Johor Bahru is a gem of an urban playground if you know where to go - and it's just a quick nip across the causeway. So think Thelma and Louise, just in a Suzuki Swift.

Some practical tips: don't forget your passport and a Touch and Go card for Malaysian tolls, and remember to fill up your tank as anything less than a quarter-full tank is illegal at the border.

Then you'll be ready to hit the malls and food streets - be sure to check out massive malls JBCC Komtar and City Square, fun shops along Dhoby Street and eateries along Puteri Harbour.

NIGHT AT THE ARCADE

Time for an all-girl tournament with all your favourite old school arcade games like Puzzle Bobble, Street Fighter and Metal Slug! Level Up at Clarke Quay is a neon dream of a retro games arcade bar packed with nostalgic machines, pub grub and even live music to keep you entertained the entire night.

And if arcade games aren't your thing, try your hand at darts, air hockey or the slew of racing games complete with vibrating bucket seat. Pinball Wizard is another retro-themed bar-club in the appropriately gritty basement of Sim Lim Square.

Let loose your inner gamer geeks and try your hand at the selection of over 500 games while you sip on cocktails and groove to wicked tunes.

WHISKEY PAIRING

Yas, Queen - why not gather the girls for a classy night of delicious dinner courses paired with a tipple that means business? Singapore is currently experiencing peak whiskey, so you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to sampling an array of vintage single malts or blends.

There are now close to 30 different whisky bars in Singapore, and they cater to anyone from whiskey newbs to serious connoisseurs. We recommend trying something a little different at Southpaw Bar & Sushi, which pairs Japanese Omakase with a fine selection of whisky and bourbon.

KOREAN CLUBBING EXPERIENCE

This is one for all you K-pop heads - say annyeong to 36, a new Korean-themed club that brings the nightlife of Seoul to Bugis. The first authentic Korean clubbing experience in Singapore, it has even imported its own resident DJ Queenzell from Korean to pump out the finest selections from Jay Park, G-Dragon and even Keith Ape.

Think Gangnam club in Seoul, with neon UV lights, chrome poles on the dance floor and a raw, urban vibe - oh and don't forget the Soju bombs (a shot of soju dropped in a glass of beer).

NERDY BOARD GAMES NIGHT

View this post on Instagram

@kingandthepawn For those into board games, then you will be no stranger to @kingandthepawn! With over 300 board games in their belt, it’s no wonder it’s a fan favorite amongst gamers! The board game library consist of a wide range of games ranging from rowdy party games and bluffing games for large groups, to brain-burning strategy games, as well as 2 -player games for date nights with a difference. 🔻 Besides board games, favourite brunch comfort foods, craft beers, signature cocktails and locally-roasted coffee are available too! 🔻 I mean what could be better than going to a cafe to play board games and eat good food at the same time..👌🏽 🔻 From Left ▫️Golden Beef Katsu Burger ▫️Banana Foster French Toast ▫️Creamy Mushrooms with Eggs ▫️Ice Tea 🛑PROMO🛑 30% off food on weekends before 1pm and valid till 4 Sep 2019 ($13/person for board games) Redeem on the @mypluslife Plus! app. 🔹 🔹 🔹 Thanks to @singaporefoodlisting for the invite and @kingandthepawn for hosting us. 🔹 🔹 🔹 #kingandthepawn#kingandthepawnsg#purvisatreet#brunch#cafe#boardgames#burgers#foodie#eatsg#breakast#singapore#sgfoodporn#sgfoodie#sgfood#foodsg#foodporn#instasg#foodpics#foodgasm#coffee#sgfoodies#burgersg#hungrygowhere#burpple#burpplesg#makanwarrior#stfoodtrending#darkfoodphotography

A post shared by @ makanwarrior on

Sometimes there's nothing better than a cosy night in with the girls, catching up on all the goss, and indulging in a little bit of tactical rivalry - with your favourite board games, that is.

King And The Pawn is a lovely little hideaway featuring over 300 board games, comfort food with a playful twist, beer on tap, signature cocktails and locally-roasted coffee.

There are even "game gurus" on hand to introduce you to the rules of any new games you might want to try out, and help get you started on the fun bits. Settler's Cafe is another sweet hangout spot with up to 600 titles on offer, and game packages that include food, free flow drinks and up to three hours of fun.

This article was first published in Shape.

