A 5-day escapade in New Delhi to bask in the Diwali festivities

Diwali, better known as Deepavali in Singapore, is the most significant celebration of the year for Hindus all around the world.

The term "Diwali" is typically used in North India while "Deepavali" is a Sanskrit word with 3,500 years of history that is widely used in South India.

With a meaningful translation to "a row of lamps", the five-day Festival of Lights is India's largest holiday to celebrate the victory of good over evil and light over darkness.

The ancient Hindu festival is celebrated throughout the whole of India and other parts of the world where Hindus reside.

But nothing beats immersing yourself in the festivities in New Delhi, the capital of India.

In this guide, you will learn all you need for a fruitful trip to New Delhi during Diwali.

WHEN IS DIWALI?

Diwali is based on the Hindu lunar calendar and usually takes place in October or November, depending on the cycle of the moon.

In 2019, the festival will commence on 25 October and end on 29 October, with the main celebrations falling on the 27 October.

Which explains the one-day public holiday for the festival in Singapore.

WHY NEW DELHI?

PHOTO: Unsplash

As the capital of India since 1931, New Delhi is one of the most fascinating cities in the world.

The unique blend of "old meets new" is evident as you will see ancient religious structures, palaces, forts and beautiful gardens alongside modern nightclubs, a diverse range of international cuisines and local delights, and shopping malls.

This is definitely the place you will want to be in for the annual Diwali celebrations.

WHERE TO STAY?

1. BLOOMROOMS

Slick and simple with a pop of sunshine define bloomrooms @ New Delhi Railway Station perfectly.

If you're here for a short stay and is simple looking for an easily accessible accomodation, bloomrooms will be right up your alley.

Plus, it is a short 20 minutes drive away from the airport which helps you to save some time on travelling!

Price: from $50 per night

2. HOLIDAY INN NEW DELHI MAYUR VIHAR NOIDA

If you're looking to stay a little more upstate and polished, you will be glad to find a stay at Holiday Inn available at a very affordable price!

Quality of service and cleanliness of rooms are ensured as per Holiday Inn's standards.

With multiple amenities such as bicycle rentals, and recreational activities like pilates and yoga classes are all available at Holiday Inn.

Price: from $87 per night

3. THE LEELA PALACE NEW DELHI

For the posh travellers who are all about that luxury (not bass), The Leela Palace will definitely pamper you like royalty.