5 dreamy new garden-themed cafes you'll fall in love with

It isn't enough just having good food these days. Dining establishments are also wooing crowds with Instagram-worthy interiors, from themed cafes to botanical interiors.

Love nature-inspired spaces? These newly opened cafes with bucolic indoor garden vibes are perfect for enjoying a cuppa, brunch, and cakes amidst lush greenery and florals come rain or shine.

Lucky Saigon Cafe

Fans of Vietnamese cuisine will want to give Lucky Saigon's second outlet a visit. Situated at Tanglin Road, the quaint space offers outdoorsy seating on a grassy lawn that is accompanied by verdant greenery, string lights, a pond, and even a cage with birds. Talk about a respite from urban living.

To further play up the Vietnamese experience, the cafe's staff don traditional attire. On the menu, you'll find classic dishes from the country, including beef pho, spring rolls, Vietnamese pancakes, and banh mi.

Lucky Saigon is at 356 Tanglin Road, Singapore 247674.

You Are My Sunshine

If its name somewhat rings a bell, that's because it has a sister cafe at Orchard Central, Walking On Sunshine, which is also covered in an abundance of lush foliage.

The concept, nestled on level five at Ngee Ann City, also houses a hair salon and cafe, with a Korean-Western fusion menu offering brunch options.

Think bulgogi salad, kroffles (a marriage between a waffle and a croissant) with ice cream, eggs benedict, sweet potato latte, and hake and chips with kimchi tartare.

You Are My Sunshine is at #05-05A Ngee Ann City, Singapore 238874.

Q Classified

Also at Ngee Ann City is Q Classified, a charming cafe doused in pink and interspersed with colourful blooms hanging from the ceiling and arranged between tables.

Birdcages are suspended from the ceiling too, lending to the whimsical and fairytale-like ambience.

It's helmed by the same folks behind Thai cafe Greyhound Cafe as well as Masa by Black Society, a mod dim sum joint.

If you're there for a bite, you can look forward to fusion fare as well as all-day breakfast options like the Trio Xin Tian Di Chinese Bunwich (buns are used in place on sandwich bread), Bulgogi Beef Wagyuwich, Dutch Baby Pancakes and Seafood Laksa Toast.

Q Classified is at #03-15 Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, Singapore 238872.

Knots Cafe And Living

If you have been to Knots Cafe And Living in Paya Lebar, you might be familiar with its concept - the joint doesn't just serve food, the plants and furniture that make up its decor can be bought, too.

Located within a warehouse, its new and second outlet at Pasir Panjang bears the same concept and similar vibes.

But here, a greenhouse-like structure that lined with a deluge of potted plants takes centre stage, giving off a cosy and charismatic atmosphere of dining within an indoor garden.

Knots Cafe And Living is at #01-08 Citilink Warehouse Complex, 102E Pasir Panjang Road, Singapore 118529.

Le Jardin

If you love the botanical-themed Cafe de Nicole Flower, you'll fall in love with the new Le Jardin opened by the same team, too.

The spotlight is on French and European cuisine, which you can savour indoors or at its al fresco dining area. Outdoors, the vibe is casual with a vintage touch, and dotted with rattan chairs, marble tables, and patterned tiles.

Head inside, and you'll find an elegant Victorian-inspired space with crystal chandeliers and foliage overhead. Botanical murals further add to the mood, and it's hard to miss the table of fresh flowers.

You can bring home some of the magic too; in-house floral bouquets are available for sale.

And just like Cafe de Nicole Flower, the establishment welcomes pets as well.

Le Jardin is at 5 Cox Terrace, Level 2, Fort Canning Arts Centre, Singapore 179620.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.