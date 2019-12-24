5 easy & affordable meals that will stretch out your grocery budget

With plenty of inexpensive options for eating out in Singapore, most busy professionals would rather have their daily meals at hawker centres for $3 to $5 per meal.
According to the 2018 Nielsen Out-of-Home Dining Survey, "close to one in four" respondents eat out daily, with dinner being the meal most consumed outside of the home.
However, constantly eating out is an expensive habit, with Singaporean households spending an average of $9,722 per year on dining.
While dining out is more convenient than grocery shopping and cooking for the busy worker, the money saved from preparing meals that can last for a few days can be a worthwhile reward.
If you want a healthy and cost-saving alternative to eating out, we have 5 easy, affordable and healthy meals you can make to help you stretch your grocery budget and reduce your spending.
WHOLE ROAST CHICKEN WITH VEGGIES
Roasting a whole chicken is one of the most economical ways to cook as all you need to do is to season it and put it in the oven for 90 minutes while you unwind after work.
A whole chicken that can last you 2 days costs about $7.40 at Fairprice and you can use existing seasonings in your pantry-salt, pepper, butter/oil, a lemon, and garlic.
For a balanced meal, you can also roast a couple of potatoes, carrots and onions.
COST OF MAKING ROAST CHICKEN WITH VEGGIES (FAIRPRICE)
While a whole roast chicken may initially seem like too much food for a couple or single, there are multiple dishes you can make with the leftovers.
First, after you've carved the roasted chicken to serve, save the carcass to make broth. We recommend boiling the broth on the same night and storing it in the fridge for up to 3 days or freezing it in jars for up to 6 months.
There will most likely also be leftover meat, which you can use for another meal like chicken noodle soup or fried rice.
CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
