5 easy DIY Christmas decorations

Looking for quick and easy Christmas decor ideas, or a fun family project for the weekend?

We've put together five ideas for DIY Christmas decorations you can do at minimal cost.

CANDY CANE WREATH

Sweet, pretty, and yummy to boot, this candy cane wreath can be done in a pinch and easily dismantled after Christmas.

To get the look, get 18 to 20 candy canes - depending on the size - form a circle with them, and stick them together with a dab of hot glue.

Be sure to secure all contact points. Finish off the look with a red or green ribbon, and stick a centrepiece in the middle - a holly sprig or large decorative button works well.

WASHI TAPE TREE

PHOTO: Christmas Around the World

This is an easy alternative if you don't want the hassle of an actual tree.

For this, you'll need at least three colours or types of washi tape - multiple shades of green or red, or even some patterned decorative ones, can work.

Starting from the bottom, stick lengths of tape on a blank wall, decreasing in length as you go upwards. You can stick them on at different angles to replicate the look of natural tree branches, or even just outline the shape of a tree for a minimalist look.

To finish it off, add decor in the form of paper baubles or fairy lights!

PINE CONE BASKET

PHOTO: Inspira Spaces

For something simple yet elegant, gather pine cones - they can be purchased at IKEA or craft shops - in a basket, and position them in the living room or entryway.

You can also add potpourri for a lovely fragrance. Finish the look by winding fairy lights around the basket, and switch them on at dusk for an instantly magical atmosphere.

LADDER CHRISTMAS TREE

PHOTO: Zap Ideas

Got a stepladder at home? Give it new life this season by upcycling it into a Christmas tree.

To get this look, wind fairy lights round the rungs of the ladder, then hang baubles from them. You may need to use fishing line to create varying heights for the baubles to hang from.

Place some figurines on the rungs of the ladders for a final touch.

PINECONE MINI CHRISTMAS TREES

PHOTO: DIY Etsy

These miniature Christmas trees are a fun family project that'll look adorable when finished. You'll need some wine corks, large pine cones, green acrylic paint, and sequins for this, as well as a glue gun.

Start by painting the pine cones, then use the glue gun to stick the wine corks on as a base for them to stand on. Decorate your mini trees with sequins or buttons, and you're done!

This article was first published in Home & Decor.