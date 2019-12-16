5 easy DIY Christmas decorations

Candy Cane Wreath.
PHOTO: Trenduhome
Melody Bay
Home & Decor

Looking for quick and easy Christmas decor ideas, or a fun family project for the weekend?

We've put together five ideas for DIY Christmas decorations you can do at minimal cost.

CANDY CANE WREATH

Sweet, pretty, and yummy to boot, this candy cane wreath can be done in a pinch and easily dismantled after Christmas.

To get the look, get 18 to 20 candy canes - depending on the size - form a circle with them, and stick them together with a dab of hot glue.

Be sure to secure all contact points. Finish off the look with a red or green ribbon, and stick a centrepiece in the middle - a holly sprig or large decorative button works well.

WASHI TAPE TREE

PHOTO: Christmas Around the World

This is an easy alternative if you don't want the hassle of an actual tree.

For this, you'll need at least three colours or types of washi tape - multiple shades of green or red, or even some patterned decorative ones, can work.

Starting from the bottom, stick lengths of tape on a blank wall, decreasing in length as you go upwards. You can stick them on at different angles to replicate the look of natural tree branches, or even just outline the shape of a tree for a minimalist look.

To finish it off, add decor in the form of paper baubles or fairy lights!

PINE CONE BASKET

PHOTO: Inspira Spaces

For something simple yet elegant, gather pine cones - they can be purchased at IKEA or craft shops - in a basket, and position them in the living room or entryway.

You can also add potpourri for a lovely fragrance. Finish the look by winding fairy lights around the basket, and switch them on at dusk for an instantly magical atmosphere.

LADDER CHRISTMAS TREE

PHOTO: Zap Ideas

Got a stepladder at home? Give it new life this season by upcycling it into a Christmas tree.

To get this look, wind fairy lights round the rungs of the ladder, then hang baubles from them. You may need to use fishing line to create varying heights for the baubles to hang from.

Place some figurines on the rungs of the ladders for a final touch.

PINECONE MINI CHRISTMAS TREES

PHOTO: DIY Etsy

These miniature Christmas trees are a fun family project that'll look adorable when finished. You'll need some wine corks, large pine cones, green acrylic paint, and sequins for this, as well as a glue gun.

Start by painting the pine cones, then use the glue gun to stick the wine corks on as a base for them to stand on. Decorate your mini trees with sequins or buttons, and you're done!

This article was first published in Home & Decor.

More about
Lifestyle christmas 2019 decorate DIY and Crafts

TRENDING

Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
Singapore couple forget 5-year-old son, leave him behind at Malaysia rest stop
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
No sex in my tuk-tuk, Bangkok driver clarifies after raunchy video goes viral
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Jail, fine for woman who assaulted own father, 81, when he tried to stop her from attacking maid
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Former Channel 8 actress Lin Liyun dies at age 58
Five Guys opens in Singapore: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here&#039;s the verdict
Five Guys opens today: Are the $17 burgers and $10 milkshakes worth queuing for? Here's the verdict
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Motorcyclist dies after accident with 2 cars and trailer on SLE
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
Goodbye Godfrey! 300 loved ones bid farewell to actor in memorial before cremation
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
On a budget? Here are the best things to do in Johor Bahru for cheap!
Altantuya murder: &#039;Shoot to kill&#039; was Najib&#039;s orders, says former police commander
Altantuya murder: 'Shoot to kill' was Najib's orders, says former police commander
More BTO flats to be launched in 2020 to meet additional demand following key policy changes
HDB to launch up to 3,000 more BTO flats in 2020
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
The 10 best beauty buys at Daiso that will fit right into your beauty routine
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song
Eric Chou loves Singapore so much, he wrote us a song

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 offers galore, $53 all-in Scoot sale to 32 cities & other deals this week
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Singapore busker sees the best and worst of humanity on the streets
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Hold your wedding at a coffee shop and save $26,000
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order
Singapore coffee (kopi) guide: Difference in price and how to order

Home Works

Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring &amp; more
Flooring options in Singapore - price guide to vinyl flooring & more
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
An easy guide to choosing the right light for your dining room
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style
House tour: A Tiong Bahru flat with patterned tiles and a nostalgic style

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
Police investigating NTU student for false information over alleged assault
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
No joke: Japanese mum soothes clingy child with life-sized cut-out
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
This Made My Day: Couple dishes out free lunch and friendship to elderly in Bedok
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty

SERVICES