5 easy ways to enjoy the Mid-Autumn Festival fun in Singapore even if it's your first time

The Mid Autumn Festival is almost here!

Aside from sharing and eating your mooncakes at work, here's where to go and what to do to fully enjoy this year's Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, which takes place on Oct 1st this year.

1. Get your (guilt-free) mooncake fix

Premium Snow-Skin Mooncakes ($98 for box of six). Feng Shui Inn creates one of the best mooncakes each year, and this year's a collaboration between Feng Shui Inn’s Chef Li Kwok Kwong and Resorts World Sentosa's Executive Pastry Chef Kenny Kong. They're natural snow-skin mooncakes, with health in mind, using more nutritious ingredients and health-giving traditional Chinese herbs. 🔸 Pictured are: * Rose Lingzhi Spores with Longan. Coloured by rose petals and scented by raspberry powder. The lotus seed paste came with prized Lingzhi spores, longan honey and dried longan. * Purple Sweet Potato with Manuka Honey. This contains a luxurious, 100% natural purple filling made using antioxidant-rich sweet potatoes. It came with complex floral and fruity aromas. * Matcha with Tangerine Peel. The meltingly-soft Matcha skin is sweetened with stevia, while the sweet paste is made using antioxidant-rich Matcha and savoury cream made with 15-year tangerine peel.

It’s no secret that diving into plates of mooncakes is every Singaporean’s favourite pasttime during the Mid-Autumn Festival (and the days to follow), which is why Feng Shui Inn has found a way to let you enjoy them without feeling guilty — with their new range of mooncakes.

The restaurant located at Resorts World Sentosa brings you premium snowskin mooncakes which are naturally sweetened without any artificial colouring or flavour.

The mooncakes include flavours such as the Rose Lingzhi Spores with Longan, Matcha with Tangerine Peel, and Purple Sweet Potato with Manuka Honey.

Pre-orders are available from Aug 18 to Sept 27, 2020. Orders for mooncakes can be placed via email at FengShuiInn@rwsentosa.com , via phone at 6577 6599 , or on their website.

2. Uncover the traditions of Mid-Autumn Festival with Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

All aboard the 好兄弟 HXD Shuttle Bus! 👻🚍😨 Wait, what—?⁠ ⁠ Close to 70% of our #SINGAPO人 exhibition visitors are believers of spirits—whichever side you're on, the all-time entertaining Kaki is back with a refreshing set of Zhongyuan Festival fun facts just for you. Zhongyuan Festival, the Lord of Earth's birthday, Yu Lan Pen Festival... Where did these originate from and what are the beliefs behind them?⁠ ⁠ Find out in Kaki's full 'briefing' on YouTube—link in bio! 👀⁠ ⁠ 快来一起乘搭“好兄弟HXD接驳车”吧！👻🚍😨 蛤~？什么东西？！⁠ ⁠ 充满童趣的Kaki这回带来了有关中元节的小常识与大家分享！“中元节”、“道教地官生辰”和“盂兰盆节”等名词的由来还有节日背后的意义，你是不是也想一次理清楚呢？⁠ ⁠ 想了解更多？马上进入YouTube观看Kaki的完整讲解吧！👀

What better way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival than to learn about the traditions and history behind it all. Ever wondered about the significance of lantern walks or mooncake tastings?

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre gives you the opportunity to learn about the beginnings of these practices through a series of virtual programmes to highlight the various cultural practices surrounding the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The programmes are as follows:

Kaki Says: Mid-Autumn Festival

Available from Sep 28, 2020, 2pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Keeping Traditions Alive: Riddle Me This

Available from Sept 18, 2020, 2pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Moonlit Memories

Available from Sept 11, 2020, 6pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Music at Monuments – NHB x SCCC

Available from Sept 24, 2020, from 10am

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

MYTHOLOGY: THE REMIX

Ongoing

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Website

SINGAPO人: Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture

Ongoing

Open daily from 2pm – 8pm on Monday, and from 10am - 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Level 2 (1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906)

Free Admission

The programmes can be accessed via the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channel. 

For more details, head to their website.

3. Mid-Autumn Festival Line-Up at Gardens By The Bay

#NEW! - 🥮 To keep the tradition of Mid-Autumn Festival alive and to bring cheer to Singaporeans, Mid-Autumn Festival at Gardens by the Bay returns from 18 Sep to 4 Oct 2020! Lantern sets will be lighted up at the Gardens from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. For more info, visit https://www.gardensbythebay.com.sg/midautumn #gardensbythebay #MidAutumnGBB #MidAutumnFestival #VisitSingapore #SGunited • Presented by: Gardens by the Bay • Embassy Partners: Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Singapore 서울관광재단 Seoul Tourism Organization • Community Partner: @toteboardsg • Sponsor: China Life Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. • Partners: Lianhe Zaobao 联合早报 @lianhewanbao 联合晚报 @shinmindailynews 新明日报 @zaobaosg 生活娱乐 @ufm1003 @963haofm

What better way to celebrate the festival than by witnessing beautiful lanterns and lights, all while bring surrounded by various fauna and flora. Gardens By The Bay brings you its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this year with a myriad of onsite and online activities.

Check out its lights display of 2,000 hand-painted and coloured lanterns designed by the community as well as the Gardens’ senior staff. The light-up display will happen from Sept 18 to Oct 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also enjoy the celebration and festivities virtually online from Sept 18, 2020 onwards.

For more details on the programmes and events, head to their website.

4. Shop online for the most decadent mooncakes

Takashimaya's annual Mid-Autumn Festival goes digital this year! From Aug 7 to Sept 23, 2020, head to its online store to check out their various mooncakes just in time for the festival. From creative snowskin to traditional baked flavours — they 've got it all!

They've also lined up a series of brands such as Home Favourites, Tai Chong Kok, Kele, Shangri-la Hotel, Golden Moments and much more. Get their exclusive Mao Shang Wang mooncakes, or simply opt for classic lotus ones! The choices are endless. Head here for more details.

5. Don't forget about Chinatown!

PHOTO: Reuters

One of (if not THE) most exciting places to go to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival is Chinatown. Although the celebrations have been scaled down due to Covid, the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 will still have its annual street light-up event.

This will be taking place from 7 p.m. to midnight daily from Sept 17 to Oct 16, 2020. More details can be found here.

