5 easy ways to enjoy the Mid-Autumn Festival fun in Singapore even if it's your first time

The Mid Autumn Festival is almost here!

Aside from sharing and eating your mooncakes at work, here's where to go and what to do to fully enjoy this year's Mid-Autumn Festival in Singapore, which takes place on Oct 1st this year.

1. Get your (guilt-free) mooncake fix

It’s no secret that diving into plates of mooncakes is every Singaporean’s favourite pasttime during the Mid-Autumn Festival (and the days to follow), which is why Feng Shui Inn has found a way to let you enjoy them without feeling guilty — with their new range of mooncakes.

The restaurant located at Resorts World Sentosa brings you premium snowskin mooncakes which are naturally sweetened without any artificial colouring or flavour.

The mooncakes include flavours such as the Rose Lingzhi Spores with Longan, Matcha with Tangerine Peel, and Purple Sweet Potato with Manuka Honey.

Pre-orders are available from Aug 18 to Sept 27, 2020. Orders for mooncakes can be placed via email at FengShuiInn@rwsentosa.com , via phone at 6577 6599 , or on their website.

2. Uncover the traditions of Mid-Autumn Festival with Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre

What better way to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival than to learn about the traditions and history behind it all. Ever wondered about the significance of lantern walks or mooncake tastings?

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre gives you the opportunity to learn about the beginnings of these practices through a series of virtual programmes to highlight the various cultural practices surrounding the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The programmes are as follows:

Kaki Says: Mid-Autumn Festival

Available from Sep 28, 2020, 2pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Keeping Traditions Alive: Riddle Me This

Available from Sept 18, 2020, 2pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Moonlit Memories

Available from Sept 11, 2020, 6pm

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Music at Monuments – NHB x SCCC

Available from Sept 24, 2020, from 10am

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

MYTHOLOGY: THE REMIX

Ongoing

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre Website

SINGAPO人: Discovering Chinese Singaporean Culture

Ongoing

Open daily from 2pm – 8pm on Monday, and from 10am - 8pm, Tuesday to Sunday

Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Level 2 (1 Straits Boulevard, Singapore 018906)

Free Admission

The programmes can be accessed via the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre's Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channel.

For more details, head to their website.

3. Mid-Autumn Festival Line-Up at Gardens By The Bay

What better way to celebrate the festival than by witnessing beautiful lanterns and lights, all while bring surrounded by various fauna and flora. Gardens By The Bay brings you its annual Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations this year with a myriad of onsite and online activities.

Check out its lights display of 2,000 hand-painted and coloured lanterns designed by the community as well as the Gardens’ senior staff. The light-up display will happen from Sept 18 to Oct 4, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You can also enjoy the celebration and festivities virtually online from Sept 18, 2020 onwards.

For more details on the programmes and events, head to their website.

4. Shop online for the most decadent mooncakes

Takashimaya's annual Mid-Autumn Festival goes digital this year! From Aug 7 to Sept 23, 2020, head to its online store to check out their various mooncakes just in time for the festival. From creative snowskin to traditional baked flavours — they 've got it all!

They've also lined up a series of brands such as Home Favourites, Tai Chong Kok, Kele, Shangri-la Hotel, Golden Moments and much more. Get their exclusive Mao Shang Wang mooncakes, or simply opt for classic lotus ones! The choices are endless. Head here for more details.

5. Don't forget about Chinatown!

One of (if not THE) most exciting places to go to celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival is Chinatown. Although the celebrations have been scaled down due to Covid, the Chinatown Mid-Autumn Festival 2020 will still have its annual street light-up event.

This will be taking place from 7 p.m. to midnight daily from Sept 17 to Oct 16, 2020. More details can be found here.

This article was first published in The Finder.