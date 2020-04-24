5 easy ways to show your support for local businesses affected by circuit breaker measures

It's never easy being a small business owner, but the Covid-19 outbreak has made things even more challenging for our local businesses.

Many of them have been asked to close their doors temporarily, while those in the F&B sector have to cope with the ban on dine-ins.

To help them get through this tough and difficult period, here are 5 simple things you can do to show your support for your favourite local businesses.

Order takeout or delivery

PHOTO: Unsplash

While Singapore isn’t on lockdown, it’s important to stick to social distancing guidelines and staying indoors is a great way to do that.

Many restaurants and cafes are catering to your self-isolation needs by offering takeaway friendly meals.

Services like GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo offer fast and affordable delivery from a whole host of your favourite local eateries so you don’t even have to get up off the couch (except to answer the door).

If you’re planning on picking up your own takeout, try ordering ahead if the option is available. It’ll save you time waiting in public spaces.

Don’t cancel your memberships

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you can afford it, don’t cancel your membership to gyms and other businesses. During this difficult time, your membership fee might be the only thing keeping the business afloat.

Even if they have to temporarily close their doors, many fitness clubs are streaming workouts online so you can do them at home.

For instance, Fitness First has launched virtual group classes, which are accessible via their social media pages, and Amore Fitness has introduced live streams of popular classes such as body combat and barre.

Shop online

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you have the means now’s the time to treat yourself with zero guilt.

While unfortunately, not all retail stores are in a position to offer online shopping, if they do, it’s a great way to support local businesses and practice social distancing.

If there’s something, in particular, you’re after but can’t find it online, try reaching out to the retailer directly. In most cases, they will be more than willing to help facilitate your purchase via phone or email.

It’s also important to think about where you’re spending your money. For instance, if you’d usually buy a new dress from a large online retailer such as ASOS, think about purchasing it from a small local label instead.

Utilise social media

PHOTO: Unsplash

If you’re stuck at home and have some free time on your hands, take a moment to spread the love and help local businesses.

You could write a positive review about a restaurant you’ve eaten at, share an Instagram post about your favourite clothing store (#ootd) or comment on a Facebook post from your local café.

Not only will sharing a few words help small business owners stay positive, but it will also encourage social media algorithms to favour that post and display it to more people.

There’s no cost to you, but the exposure for small businesses can have a huge impact.

Purchase a gift card

PHOTO: Unsplash

Need a birthday or anniversary gift in the next few months? Buy a gift card.

They are a great way to provide local retailers with an immediate injection of cash that for businesses with especially thin margins can help them stay afloat until the crisis passes.

They are also a great way to ensure customers return to a business while providing an opportunity for cross-selling.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.