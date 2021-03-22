5 essential tips for electric car maintenance in Singapore

Technology has made things much more convenient, and will continue to do so in the foreseeable future, the future that includes electric cars. Electric Vehicles (EV) are not only a greener option, they are also touted as low maintenance and easy to use, with a powertrain that is pretty much non-serviceable - just like an electrical appliance.



Electric cars still have to undergo regular maintenance. However, the scope of servicing and interval differ from conventional cars. Got an intention to drive an electric car in Singapore? Here are 5 essential tips for electric car maintenance.

1. Tyres - rotation, balance and pressure

Until the day we get hovering cars, like what you see in sci-fi films, you'll still have to deal with tyres. Whether its an EV, a hybrid car or a conventional ICE car, you'll require these round things wrapped with rubber for it to move.



Ensuring even tyre wear is one of the prerequisite for consistent and safe tyre performance. Electric vehicles are inherently heavier due to their massive battery packs, and this can result in premature tyre wear. Hence, one should pay extra attention to maximising tyre life.



This means that you should keep a keen eye on the tyre pressure as well as sticking to the tyre rotation interval in order to enjoy optimal fuel consumption and a tyre tread life.

2. Brakes - fluid and pads

Yes, electric cars have regenerative braking to help with slowing down. In fact some cars are even programmed to allow 'one-pedal driving' with extremely effective regenerative braking.



Even so, brakes are still an important part on electric cars. While their usage may be greatly reduced when compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles, the brakes will still wear out eventually and need to be replaced. Likewise, brake fluid is still required the brakes to work, and should be checked regularly to ensure safety.



Well, there's a good news though - you'll probably have to change the brake pads less often as compared to an ICE vehicle.

3. Cooling system - coolant and ventilation systems

While there isn't an engine, the power train of an electric car still uses coolant to keep the power train's temperature in check.



Batteries don't fancy operating in high temperature conditions and yet, ironically, they generate plenty of heat. In order to ensure the lifespan and performance of batteries, an effective cooling system is required.



Thus, you'll still find coolants and ventilation systems in electric cars, and these need to be in perfect working condition in order to ensure the normal operation of the electric car.

4. Miscellaneous components - air-con, wiper blades and suspension

Well, this shouldn't come as a surprise - electric cars are still cars. Power train aside, they still feature several other serviceable components.



This includes consumables such as wiper blades, light bulbs, as well as other systems such as the air-con and suspension that need to be checked and maintained from time to time.

5. Extra care for the battery - cooling, charging and discharging

The motor of an electric car is usually a lifetime, unserviceable component - it is expected to last throughout the lifespan of the car. However, the battery can often deteriorate or even fail before other components gives up.

In order to ensure the lifespan of the battery, there are several extra precautions that you need to take note of. We mentioned that batteries dislike high temperature, so you should avoid excessive temperature by choosing to park in sheltered areas or in the shade.



Batteries also dislike being kept in an extremely high or low state of charge, a rule of thumb that applies to most lithium-ion batteries, is to keep them between 20 per cent to 80 per cent. Quick charging will also increase wear on the battery, so you should go for a slower charge rate whenever possible. Lastly, avoid unnecessary hard launches as it will result in increased battery wear.



Keep these tips in mind, and you should be able to maximise your electric car's battery life!

This article was first published in sgCarMart.