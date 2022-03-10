5 EVs that will move to COE Cat A in May

Kia Niro EV (Short Range)

PHOTO: Twitter/GHKiaRomford

Current retail price (March 2022): $184,999 with COE

Power: 100kW/134hp

Kia sells the Niro in two flavours, and it is the Short Range version that will benefit from move to Cat A. It produces 100kW/134hp from its 39.2kWh battery pack, giving it a range of just under 300km. The Long Range version however will remain in Cat B as it produces 150kW/201hp.

At the moment the price difference between the two is a mere 10 grand, but come May, expect the Niro EV Short Range’s price to drop to around $150k or so.

MG ZS EV

Current retail price (March 2022): $182,478 with COE (estimated)

Power: 105kW/141hp

MG lists the price of its ZS electric SUV as $88,888 without COE, so an extrapolation of the car’s on-the-road price when tacked on with the current Cat B COE premium of $93,590 would put it at slightly over S$180k.

With current Cat A premiums standing at $63,000, the MG ZS EV would retail for $151,888 with COE once it makes the move over in May, assuming Cat A prices don’t rise too significantly by that time.

Nissan Leaf

PHOTO:Twitter/NissanMotor

Current retail price (March 2022): $179,800 with COE

Power: 110kW/148hp

The Nissan Leaf just about makes the cut for the transition to Cat A, as its power output sits exactly on the 110kW/148hp threshold cutoff point. Nissan’s EV hatchback has been a relatively slow seller in Singapore thus far, and the move should improve its prospects a little.

Its currently retail price of nearly $180k with COE is a notable stumbling block, given that it is a car that’s no bigger than, say, a Mazda 3. With a Cat A COE now available, the price of the Leaf should drop to around $150k or so, making it slightly more competitive in the market.

Hyundai Kona EV (Short Range)

Current retail price (March 2022): $173,888 with COE

Power: 100kW/134hp

Like the Kia Niro, Hyundai offers its Kona EV with a choice of Short Range and Long Range flavours. They essentially share the same drivetrain too, so the Kona EV Short Range produces the same 100kW/134hp power figures as its Niro cousin.

The Kona EV currently retails for $173,888 inclusive of COE, and that is expected to drop to around $140k once it makes the move to Cat A in May, undercutting its Niro cousin. Interestingly, the Kona EV Long Range is more expensive than its Kia Niro equivalent by around 10 grand.

Hyundai Ioniq EV

PHOTO: Twitter/ECarsReport

Current retail price (March 2022): $172,888 with COE

Power: 100kW/134hp

Hyundai’s other EV, the Ioniq, will also make the move to Cat A come May. There’s only one drive train available, and it produces 100kW/134hp from its 38.3kWh battery pack.

Its pricing is similar to its Kona sibling, at $172,888 inclusive of Cat B COE, and that is expected to drop to around $140k when it makes the transition to Cat A. That will put it closer in pricing to its Ioniq’s hybrid-powered equivalent, which currently goes for $127,999 with a Cat A COE.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.