5 exhibitions not to be missed in 2020

2020 will mark the beginning of a new decade with a year that will be rich in cultural events. Here are five exhibition picks that span contemporary art, fashion and wrapped monuments.
"ALICE: CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER" FROM JUNE 27 AT THE VICTORIA AND ALBERT MUSEUM IN LONDON
The venerable British museum is to host an exhibition devoted to one of literature's best-loved characters, Alice, the heroine of "Alice's Adventures in Wonderland."
On the programme will be an exploration of the "origins, adaptations and reinventions over 157 years" of the 1865 novel that made her a global phenomenon.
"THE ARC DE TRIOMPHE, WRAPPED" FROM SEPTEMBER 19 TO OCTOBER 4, 2020, IN PARIS
For 16 days, one of France's most famous monuments, the Arc de Triomphe, will be wrapped with 25,000 square meters of fabric and 7,000 meters of red rope.
The massive artwork by the 'King of Wrap,' Christo, will follow an exhibition in the city's Center Georges Pompidou from March 18 to June 15, 2020, which will document Christo and Jeanne-Claude's time in Paris from 1958 to 1964.L
" PRADA. FRONT AND BACK" IN SEPTEMBER 2020 AT THE DESIGN MUSEUM IN LONDON
Miuccia Prada's brand will be the focus of a first major exhibition at the Design Museum in London. The show will offer an unprecedented insight into the Italian fashion house's creative approach, inspirations and landmark collaborations. It will also examine how Prada has been transformed over the years as well as future plans for the label. Tickets are set to go on sale in the spring. "NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE" AT THE MOMA PS1, NEW YORK FROM APRIL 5 TO SEPTEMBER 7, 2020 The first museum exhibition for the interdisciplinary French-American artist will include 100 works and an exploration of her outdoor sculptures in the form of photographs, drawings and models. The artist incorporated social and political issues into her work, which spanned everything from a 1986 illustrated book about AIDS to architectural projects and theatre sets. CINDY SHERMAN AT THE LOUIS VUITTON FOUNDATION, FROM APRIL 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2020 The French luxury house's foundation is to host an exhibition on major contemporary artist American Cindy Sherman. Renowned for her photographic self-portraits, Sherman often goes to great lengths to explore extremes of identity.
Read also
Miuccia Prada's brand will be the focus of a first major exhibition at the Design Museum in London.
The show will offer an unprecedented insight into the Italian fashion house's creative approach, inspirations and landmark collaborations.
It will also examine how Prada has been transformed over the years as well as future plans for the label. Tickets are set to go on sale in the spring.
"NIKI DE SAINT PHALLE" AT THE MOMA PS1, NEW YORK FROM APRIL 5 TO SEPTEMBER 7, 2020
The first museum exhibition for the interdisciplinary French-American artist will include 100 works and an exploration of her outdoor sculptures in the form of photographs, drawings and models.
The artist incorporated social and political issues into her work, which spanned everything from a 1986 illustrated book about AIDS to architectural projects and theatre sets.
CINDY SHERMAN AT THE LOUIS VUITTON FOUNDATION, FROM APRIL 1 TO AUGUST 31, 2020
The French luxury house's foundation is to host an exhibition on major contemporary artist American Cindy Sherman.
Renowned for her photographic self-portraits, Sherman often goes to great lengths to explore extremes of identity.