5 face primers that will instantly brighten your complexion

Over the years, primers have become a staple in the beauty routines of many women.

Face primer benefits include creating a smoother surface so makeup applies and holds better and providing a buffer between makeup and your skin so that the oxidation of sebum over the course of the day doesn’t really affect the way your makeup looks.

But as consumers become more discerning and demanding, primers have also evolved to deliver more benefits.

And since one of the key concerns among Asian women when it comes to complexion is the look of dull and sallow skin, here are the best primers to get your hands on to even out skin tone and correct discolouration so you don’t need to pile on makeup for a unified complexion.

1. Pure Canvas Primer – Protecting, $70, Laura Mercier

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Singapore

For sun protection

Sometimes, sunscreens and primers don’t play nice due to their formulations, resulting in the foundation pilling or looking patchy on the face. Circumvent that with Laura Mercier’s Pure Canvas Primer – Protecting, which comes with SPF 30 so you can skip the sunscreen.

2. All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer, $55, Urban Decay

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Singapore

For youthful freshness

Formulated with hyaluronic acid and agave extract, Urban Decay’s All Nighter Ultra Glow Face Primer keeps skin moist and goes on completely sheer, imparting a lovely radiance and giving skin a supple, dewy finish.

3. Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer, $59, Dior

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Singapore

For an all-over glow

The backstage secret to flawless, radiant skin stat, Dior's Dior Backstage Face & Body Primer blurs imperfections, mattifies and brightens skin, and helps keep it hydrated for up to 24 hours. It can be used on the body too, for a top-to-toe glow.

4. Sérum De Beauté Fluide Soyeux, $90, Gucci Beauty

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Singapore

For silky smoothness

Like a real-life Instagram filter, Gucci Beauty’s Sérum De Beauté Fluide Soyeux glides on and fills in lines and pores — without clogging them—to give a smooth, flawless canvas. It has a silky finish that feels like second skin, and comes with olive emollients that give skin a welcome hydration boost.

5. Step 1 Primer: Redness Corrector, $59, Make Up For Ever

PHOTO: Harper's Bazaar Singapore

For some colour-correcting help

If inflammation is your bugbear, Make Up For Ever's green primer, Step 1 Primer: Redness Corrector, is just the prep you need (for those not familiar with colour theory, green is directly opposite red on the colour wheel and neutralises redness exceptionally well).

The updated formulation boasts 24-hour wear to help makeup stay fresh all day.

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.