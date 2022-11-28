5 facilities that resale condo sellers should highlight to potential buyers

Most sellers of resale condo units primarily focus on the individual apartment and what the unit features.

Traditionally, many owners and their property agents would post property listings by stating the specifications of a particular unit, such as floor plans, the number of bedrooms and the tenure.

Besides displaying the characteristics of the apartment, sellers would then direct the viewers’ attention towards the other aspects of the condominium.

This can include the development’s location, transportation options nearby, amenities around the vicinity, and of course, the condominium’s facilities.

Typically, sellers list the condo facilities on a property listing page like 99.co, and sometimes even mention them in video walkthroughs of the development.

However, condo facilities are rarely highlighted as sellers only mention them in one or two words on the page and only receive around two seconds of airtime during a filmed walkthrough.

This is one major factor that sellers have overlooked countless times, as resale condo buyers are not just purchasing the apartment but what the condo offers in terms of on-site amenities, facilities, and provisions.

Each condo development in Singapore has its own set of unique qualities, and this includes the facilities within them.

Hence, it will be useful to shine light and elaborate on each facility’s functions, usefulness, and distinctive attributes. Here are five condo facilities that sellers can promote to attract potential buyers:

1. Gyms and sports facilities

Gym in North Gaia.

PHOTO: 99.co

With people becoming more health-conscious and prioritising their mind, body and soul, most condo developments in Singapore have gyms and sports facilities included.

To distinguish a particular development from others, sellers should pay heed to the type, number and size of these facilities.

Certain condo gyms, for example, will have more provisions like treadmills and multi-use gym utilities, which can give a more well-rounded workout for residents.

Sellers can use these attributes to gain the attention of prospective fitness-centric buyers who may not be interested in spending extra expenses on a gym membership.

In addition to gyms, it is suitable for sellers to note the other sports facilities within the development, such as tennis courts and dedicated yoga spaces, which can be a bonus to buyers as they have more choices for their workouts.

2. Swimming pools

Swimming Pools are not just a hole filled with chlorine water; they all come in various shapes and sizes and serve their unique purpose. Here are some examples:

50m lap pool

Artist's impression of the 50m Lap Pool in The Commodore condo.

PHOTO: 99.co

The name is self-explanatory; with an overall length of fifty metres, it has the same length as that of an Olympic-sized swimming pool.

This type of pool is perfect to attract athletic swimmers who want to keep up with their fitness routine, with the benefit of having ample space, which reduces the likelihood of clashing with other swimmers.

50m lap pools can be found in some condos, such as High Park Residences, Kingsford Waterbay and Skyline Residences.

Infinity pool

Artist's impression of an Infinity Pool in Tenet EC.

PHOTO: 99.co

Infinity pools give the illusion of a mirror-like surface as the water cascades off its sides.

This type of pool is perfect for attracting individuals who appreciate the finer things in life and enjoy the luxurious aspect of having a pool similar to that of Marina Bay Sands Singapore right at their doorstep.

It is also perfect for people who want to take a relaxing dip in the pool while appreciating the scenery around them.

Infinity Pools can be found in some condos, such as Sky Habitat, The Sail and Wallich Residence.

Wading pool / kids pool

Artist's impression of a Wading Pool in Treasure at Tampines.

PHOTO: 99.co

Wading pools are primarily built for young children and have a depth of no more than 24 inches. It’s generally used for general enjoyment and training purposes. Some water slides, water fountains, and spray guns will attract parents of young children.

Wading pools can be found in some condos, such as Treasure at Tampines, Waterbay and The Sound.

Freeform pool

Artist's impression of the freeform pool in Coco Palms.

PHOTO: 99.co

A freeform swimming pool, as opposed to a typical swimming pool, is usually rectangular and tiled and is created in a natural or irregular shape with curves or flowing lines. Modern freeform pools frequently have rock and waterfall features and are intended to imitate a natural pond, lake, or oasis.

This is an attractive quality as some of these pools mimic a beach-like ambience, perfect for people who want to relax and unwind without going to a beach or resort.

Freeform pools can be found in Condos like Coco palms, Seasons Park and Forestville.

Other pool related equipment

Artist's impression of Aqua Gym at Grandeur Park Residences.

PHOTO: 99.co

Many swimming pools in condominiums have unique fixtures, such as pool bars, which can attract potential buyers who enjoy hosting casual gatherings with their friends.

Aqua gyms are another bonus which will appeal to those who want to add more alternative options to their workout regimen.

3. Family-friendly facilities

Sellers need to mention facilities catered towards families with young children. This can draw the attention of potential HDB upgraders who want to start a family or already have kids.

Here are a few examples of family-friendly facilities:

Childcare centres

Several condos, especially those part of integrated development, will have childcare centres on-site. This is a huge selling point for parents of young kids, as they will be able to send and fetch their kids to and from childcare after work.

Examples of condos with childcare centres are North Park Residences, Queens Peak and Grandeur Park Residences.

Playgrounds and play areas

Artist's impression of a play area in The Atelier.

PHOTO: 99.co

Although playgrounds are commonly present in many condos around Singapore, they are not created equal, as they all have distinctive attributes which set them apart from others.

For example, specific condos have multiple playgrounds, giving more options for families to entertain their kids. In addition to that, certain play areas in condos include more provisions, such as swings, sandboxes, jungle gyms and merry-go-rounds.

This is a noteworthy highlight for buyers with children, as they have multiple recreational options to provide their kids without leaving the premises.

4. Allotment and community gardens

Allotment and community gardens in condos are specific areas divided into separate plots for residents to grow their plants.

These gardens in condominiums are growing in popularity due to Landscape Replacement Areas (LRA) guidelines set by the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA), where developments may include gardens like these to meet those requirements.

Additionally, there has been a growing interest in gardening, as more people are finding enjoyment when they grow their own produce. Therefore, these gardens can be a unique selling point to lure potential buyers interested in growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables.

5. Clubhouses, function rooms and BBQ pits

Clubhouse in A Treasure Trove.

PHOTO: 99.co

Like playgrounds, clubhouses, function rooms, and barbecue pits are typical in many condo developments.

Sellers should take note of the number of these facilities given, as newer and larger-sized developments tend to have more provisions than smaller, older condos.

Certain clubhouses and function rooms in newer developments have more amenities than older ones, such as dining pavilions, dance studios and entertainment rooms.

Furthermore, several condos have remarkable attributes to their clubhouses, like A Treasure Trove, which has a historically conserved building, Matilda House, converted into a clubhouse, retaining the classic British colonial architecture.

Summing up

All in all, every facility within a condo plays an important role. By highlighting the qualities that attract many buyers, sellers should start featuring more of these facilities to add value to their property listing.

ALSO READ: A condo built specifically for the elderly in Singapore? 5 features we'd like to see in such a development

This article was first published in 99.co.