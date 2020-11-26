5 family-friendly SUVs you should consider

MPVs are slowly becoming a thing of the past, as many giant carmakers have shifted steadily towards the family-friend seven-seater SUVs segment for its popularity.

One example is Mazda. The company has stopped producing MPVs since 2017, and by jumping onto the seven-seater SUV bandwagon, it allowed them to stay ahead of their competition.

The bonus of having a spacious cabin, extra cargo space, and high ground clearance are also attractive selling points in this growing segment.

If you are looking to purchase an SUV in the coming months, here are 5 family-friendly SUVs we are excited for!

1) Mercedes-Benz GLB200 – from $165,888

PHOTO: Facebook/luxcarsint

Recently reviewed by us, the Mercedes-Benz GLB is a popular choice and is widely anticipated as it is Mercedes' smallest and cheapest SUV seven-seater. This quirky family-hauler is an excellent all-rounder with ample space in the rear cabin and boot.

Despite its boxy exterior, it is actually a joy to drive, and is easy to park as well. Perfect for planning a lengthy road trip to Genting or Malacca when the borders finally open!

2) 2021 Kia Sorento - from $157,999

PHOTO: Facebook/2021 KIA Sorento - Unofficial

Next in line is the fourth generation Kia Sorento. The Koreans are really smart by giving it a greater road presence, with technological advancements on the inside. The redesigned exterior exudes a sense of dynamism, thanks to the aggressive tiger-nose grille.

It also features a much spacious interior, making accessibility to the third row much easier than its predecessor. It is arguably the most practical and affordable premium seven-seater SUV for your family to enjoy!

3) 2020 Mazda CX-8 – from $177,388

PHOTO: Facebook/aurizn

Mazda might indeed have been a bit too playful with their design for this first-generation CX-8. The current CX-8 it is an upsized and more versatile version of the CX-5.

You get yourself a lengthier crossover, and yet doesn't look anything close to a Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV). Mazda has also given it a well-balanced proportion to radiate its 4x4 presence on the road. If Japanese reliability is your choice, then this humble luxurious family-hauler is for you!

4) 2021 Audi Q7 - from $323,240

PHOTO: Facebook/DopeCarz

2021 Audi Q7 is a highly respectable choice among our list of seven-seater SUVs. The 2.0l and 3.0l turbocharged variants will be equipped with their series-standard mild-hybrid technology and Quattro all-wheel-drive system.

It also comes equipped with several handy tech features, as well as a spacious interior for the whole family. The price tag, however, might be too steep on the wallet.

5) 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe - price TBA

PHOTO: Facebook/Chassis

Making a landfall into Singapore early next year is the fifth generation Hyundai Santa Fe. The facelifted design is a head-turner with its massive grille and redesigned tail lights. You will also get Hyundai's latest rotary gear selector and a modernised digital instrument cluster.

It also has generous passenger space for your family. Although the price list is not out yet, we are looking forward to the competition, as it goes up against its rival, the 2021 Kia Sorento.

Whether you are going for aesthetics, practicality or looking for a sense of adventure, these five SUVs are definitely solid picks for the family.

*All car prices are accurate at the time of writing.

This article was first published in Motorist.