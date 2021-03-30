5 family staycation packages for a fun Easter weekend

Easter Sunday is here. And if you're looking to take a break with a relaxing staycay, here's a list of hotels that have great staycation packages and fun family-friendly activities (like a classic egg hunt) to while away the Easter weekend.

1. Hotel G

PHOTO: Hotel G

Hotel G's Get Perked staycation package already offers a handful of great features; a two-night stay in the king-bedded Great Room perks like a bottle of sparkling wine, dining credits from Ginett, and an It Takes Two burger box from 25 Degrees Burger & Liquor Bar delivered right to your room.

But it's now taken it up a notch with the Get Super Perked package for the Easter weekend, which throws in an additional choice of a tub of wings and curly fries, or four mini cups of ice cream (Tahitian Vanilla, 66 per cent Valrhona Dark Chocolate, Strawberry Cheesecake, Mango Sorbet) at 9pm - just as you're getting ready for movie night.

At $250++ for two nights, available for sale during the Easter weekend from April 1 - 4 for stays valid till June 30, 2021.

Hotel G is at 200 Middle Road, Singapore 188980. Visit its website for more information.

2. Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

PHOTO: Marriott Tang Plaza

Stay right on the Orchard shopping strip at Marriott Tang Plaza. Book a stay between April 2 to 4, and you'll also get to indulge in a five-course Easter Set Lunch for two adults at Marriott Cafe (on April 4; kids under 12 dine free), apart from a one night's stay in the Deluxe Room or Executive Premier Room and complimentary breakfast for two.

There's also complimentary breakfast for two kids under 12 years old.

From $390++ per night, available from April 2 - 4, 2021.

Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel is at 320 Orchard Road Singapore, Singapore 238865. Visit its website to book your room.

3. Parkroyal on Beach Road

PHOTO: Parkroyal on Beach Road

An egg-citing staycay beckons at Parkroyal on Beach Road. The festivities start with a welcome picnic tote bag with an activity kit for kids, as well as a complimentary care pack, together with daily breakfast for Mom and Dad, and two kids.

And what's Easter without an egg hunt? The kids can take part in the Easter Egg Hunt, as well as other activities like the sandbox, PlayStation 4.

Meanwhile, you can book the daily Local Experience Workshops headed by the hotel's in-house culinary experts (advanced booking required).

Staying between Mondays to Wednesdays? You can check out late at 4pm, too.

While you're there, don't miss out on the a la carte Easter Sunday Brunch buffet ($58++ per diner, only on April 4) at Ginger restaurant; tuck into delish bites like Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs, Crab and Seafood Stew with Puff Pastry, Ginger Wasabi Hotcross Buns, Roasted Lamb Leg with Moroccan Spices and of course, Easter Chocolate Eggs.

From $238++ per night, available for bookings and stays from now till April 4, 2021.

Parkroyal on Beach Road is at 7500 Beach Road, Singapore 199591. Visit its website for more.

4. Shangri-la Hotel

PHOTO: Instagram/shangrilasg

You'll be surrounded by tropical greenery at Shangri-La's Valley Wing when you book a stay with the Easter Family Indulgence deal.

And while you're enjoying the creature comforts of the Valley Wing, there's a host of activities to keep the kiddos occupied - from play time at Buds by Shangri-La and Splash Zone to a garden-themed Easter kids high tea set for two at The Line.

For the adults, indulge in evening canapes and cocktails (5pm to 7pm) at the Champagne Bar as well as a free-flow of unlimited wine, champagne, juice, coffee and tea (11am to 10.30pm) at the Valley Wing Lounge.

Both you and the kids (two adults and two kids below 12) get daily breakfast at The Summit, too.

From $518++ per night. Shangri-La Hotel is at 22 Orange Grove Road 258350 Singapore. Visit its website for more info and to make your reservation.

5. The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

PHOTO: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Celebrate the long weekend over at The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore with its Easter Weekend Brunch Escape package.

Enjoy a stay together with an Easter brunch for two at the Atelier, where you can look forward to the likes of oysters, charcuterie platters, hot seafood on pans, juicy roasts and desserts.

Those with children can also enjoy kid-friendly activities like cartoon movie screenings and table activities like Easter Bunny cookie making and egg colouring.

From $488++ per room, per night, available for stays between April 3 and 5, 2021 (Sunday check-in or check-out). Terms and conditions apply.

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore is at 15 Stamford Road, Singapore 178906. Visit its website for more information or to make your reservation.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.