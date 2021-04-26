5 fashion labels using deadstock & recycled materials to create super stylish collections

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

Not only is fabric waste a global problem, the fashion industry is one of the major contributors to pollution. These fashion companies have taken steps to help reduce the carbon footprint – from using deadstock and recycled fabric, to organising fashion swaps

1. Pomelo

PHOTO: Pomelo

Fast fashion is often associated with wastage and environmental concerns, and clothing line Pomelo is taking a step to change that while offering affordable on-trend clothing items.

In line with its Down to Earth initiative, it’s launched a new sustainable Purpose collection that’s made from organic cotton, water neutral denim, and recycled polyester.

The 28-piece line-up comprises includes cutout tops, classic redefined denim, statement ruffles, and ombre details that draw on and put a new spin on the Neo-Americana movement and the Wild West. And it’s not just the clothes too; there are 11 accessories that are partially made from crafted with recycled zinc.

Pomelo’s Purpose Collection will be available on the Pomelo app via iOS and Android, online at pomelofashion.com, and in-stores from April 21. Prices start at $24.90.

2. H&M

PHOTO: H&M

H&M has championed sustainable alternatives with its Conscious Collection, and long-term goal to use 100 per cent recycled or sustainable materials by 2030.

Its latest team-up is with Lemlem, a womenswear brand founded by Ethiopian supermodel, actress and women’s empowerment advocate Liya Kebede.

The collab sees a range of breezy kaftans, swimwear, accessories and other beachwear pieces that are made with more sustainable materials, and sport bold designs as well as dip-dyed colour-blocking.

Available from April 22, the Lemlem x H&M collection will be available at H&M Orchard Building, H&M Ion Orchard, H&M Vivo City as well as online on hm.com.

3. Asics

PHOTO: Asics

Japanese footwear brand Asics has dropped its most sustainable collection yet — the Earth Day Pack, a collection of shoes made from 5 tons (or 4,500 kg) of recycled textiles, and with dyeing processes that reduce carbon emissions and water use.

The collection gives popular styles like the Sportstyle range, as well as running shoes like the Glideride 2 and Gel-Resolution an eco-friendly twist. Spot the sunflower logo as well as an intricate seed graphic that identifies the item as part of the Earth Pack.

Price range is from $139 to $259, and are available in-store and online.

4. Coach

PHOTO: Coach

Bridging past, present and future, Coach is also taking the eco-friendly route with the Coach Forever Spring 2021 collection, which zones in on sustainable production processes.

For instance, it’s turning to naturally-dyed, vegetable-tanned leathers – seen on its new Ergo shoulder bag – that help produces more durable leathers that can withstand the test of time. The collection also sees designs crafted with recycled fabrics and plastic bottles, as well as those fashioned from upcycled fabrics.

The Coach Forever collection also highlights vintage archival pieces and reworked pieces from past collections, proving the age-old adage that old is indeed gold.

5. Tommy Hilfiger

For Earth Day, the American brand dropped its One Planet capsule collection comprising stylish loungewear for both men and women made with organic and recycled materials.

Think T-shirts, hoodies, sweatpants, and dresses, with colourways ranging from pastel tones to white and black designs.

Retro-inspired One Planet logos with slogans like ‘the future is bright’ and ‘together we succeed’ that promote positive climate action.

Visit its website for more information.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.