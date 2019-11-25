5 fashion subscription boxes you can sign up for when shopping isn't an option

Subscription boxes don’t just give you something to look forward to every month—they also introduce you to stuff you never knew you needed.
Love the idea of adding trendy accessories and clothing to your wardrobe without having to shop for hours (or days)?
Check out these five fashion subscription boxes you can get delivered to Singapore. Here’s to new clothesss.
1. MDS COLLECTIONS
Not only does popular local brand MDS Collections offer affordable and trendy clothing, they now offer fashion subscription boxes for as low as $29.90 per month.
Receive credits that can be redeemed for clothes, accessories or shoes regardless of price and a storewide 20% discount that you can use online or in their Singapore retail stores.
2. ELIZABETH & CLARKE
Shop for your work outfits at Elizabeth & Clarke, where most of the clothes are made with fabrics that can’t be stained and resistant to wrinkles.
It retails from $80 per box excluding shipping and you receive a new box every three months upon subscription.
3. HER VELVET VASE MOODBOX
If you didn’t already know, popular local fashion retailer Her Velvet Vase also offers a variety of subscription boxes.
The service is available from $50 per month, with one-off options available.
With a myriad of pretty, printed dresses on the site, you’ll be spoilt for options the next time you need a brunch outfit.
4. BOX OF STYLE
Getting styled by Rachel Zoe isn’t as unattainable as you think. At least not with her fashion subscription service Box of Style by The Zoe Report.
Every package contains five to six pieces of luxury fashion and beauty pieces thoughtfully selected by the American fashion designer.
Pay a fee of $134 onwards per month (excluding shipping) to receive a box every three months.
5. BOOTAYBAG
Can’t get enough of well-made undies? Have BootayBag send you a new pair every month for just $9 per month, excluding shipping.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.