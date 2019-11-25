5 fashion subscription boxes you can sign up for when shopping isn't an option

PHOTO: Instagram/mdscollections
Adora Wong
CLEO Singapore

Subscription boxes don’t just give you something to look forward to every month—they also introduce you to stuff you never knew you needed.

Love the idea of adding trendy accessories and clothing to your wardrobe without having to shop for hours (or days)?

Check out these five fashion subscription boxes you can get delivered to Singapore. Here’s to new clothesss.

1. MDS COLLECTIONS

Not only does popular local brand MDS Collections offer affordable and trendy clothing, they now offer fashion subscription boxes for as low as $29.90 per month.

Receive credits that can be redeemed for clothes, accessories or shoes regardless of price and a storewide 20% discount that you can use online or in their Singapore retail stores.

2. ELIZABETH & CLARKE

Shop for your work outfits at Elizabeth & Clarke, where most of the clothes are made with fabrics that can’t be stained and resistant to wrinkles.

It retails from $80 per box excluding shipping and you receive a new box every three months upon subscription.

3. HER VELVET VASE MOODBOX

If you didn’t already know, popular local fashion retailer Her Velvet Vase also offers a variety of subscription boxes.

The service is available from $50 per month, with one-off options available.

With a myriad of pretty, printed dresses on the site, you’ll be spoilt for options the next time you need a brunch outfit.

4. BOX OF STYLE

Getting styled by Rachel Zoe isn’t as unattainable as you think. At least not with her fashion subscription service Box of Style by The Zoe Report.

Every package contains five to six pieces of luxury fashion and beauty pieces thoughtfully selected by the American fashion designer.

Pay a fee of $134 onwards per month (excluding shipping) to receive a box every three months.

5. BOOTAYBAG

Can’t get enough of well-made undies? Have BootayBag send you a new pair every month for just $9 per month, excluding shipping.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore

More about
Lifestyle fashion shopping

TRENDING

Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Woman makes police report after she mistakenly PayNows $500 to man, he files a report back
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
Park Min-young a fanatic fangirl? Her fans taught her how
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Act cool only: Kim Jae-wook admits public persona just an act
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Ex-model and mum of 5 selling hotpot at Ang Mo Kio coffee shop has netizens drooling
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over &#039;promises&#039; during visit to market
Thai prime minister taunted by woman over 'promises' during visit to market
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no &#039;show&#039;
Chinese doctor insists sucking of urine no 'show'
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Netflix's Singapore Social is out of touch with everyday Singaporeans

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
$30 Ikea Christmas buffet, free sushi at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates

SERVICES