5 fast-acting acne treatments when hot and humid weather gives you maskne

In the past two weeks we’ve seen temperatures hitting highs of 36.5°C and 37°C. Coupled with the completely illogical bouts of sun showers, the weather has been unbearably hot and humid – a perfect recipe for triggering mask acne .

Fondly christened maskne since Covid-19 came about, mask acne comes about when humidity, sweat, bacteria, and oils are trapped under that protective face mask which you don daily.

At times, it’s caused by bacteria growing on reusable cloth face masks which aren’t properly washed and sterilised. Also, some of us may even have acne-prone and sensitive skin that are allergic to cheap disposable masks.

Maskne solution? A visit to the GP (general practitioner) taught us that if you have maskne, drop the reusable cloth mask – at least until your maskne has been resolved. Instead, opt for Singapore-made disposable surgical face masks (you’ll find the SG red lion logo emblazoned on the box).

While you make the switch, you’ll want to start on acne treatments to kill the acne-causing bacteria, dry up the pus, reduce the swelling, and soothe the skin.

Here are five fast-acting acne treatments that you can easily find in stores or online:

1. Sephora Collection Clarifying Serum

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

If you prefer a fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula, this light and non-greasy Sephora Collection Clarifying Serum ($29) is packed with the active ingredient salicylic acid that’s known to penetrate your pores, and kill the acne-causing bacteria.

And, if you haven’t tried Sephora’s very own range of skincare products, the Sephora Collection is cruelty-free and some of them are labelled vegan (meaning our Muslim friends will be able to use them worry-free).

2. Porcelain Skin skin protecting sanitiser

PHOTO: Porcelain Skin

Ever heard of a sanitising spray that can be used on your face? Here’s one formulated by the beloved facial joint, Porcelain Skin.

The plant-based, cruelty-free skin protecting sanitiser ($20) contains key ingredients such as eucalyptus, tea tree, and hypochlorous acid to kill viruses and soothe inflammation.

3. My Clarins CLEAR-OUT targets imperfections

PHOTO: Clarins

My Clarins Clear-Out targets imperfections ($28) is a vegan, plant-based formula that works by drying out your pimples with natural botanical extracts such as meadowsweet, eucalyptus, and hibiscus. Do note that this formula contains salicylic acid, so you will need to use sunscreen afterwards.

4. Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos glycolic night serum

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

If your skin is not that sensitive and is friendly towards acids, try this – the all-time classic Drunk Elephant T.L.C. Framboos Glycolic Night Serum ($128).

This lightweight, clear liquid formula is a hardcore concoction of acids – glycolic acid, salicylic acid, lactic acid, and citric acid – which dries out quickly so you don’t have to worry about sticky and icky creams staining your pillowcase.

Again, be sure to slap on sunscreen in the day to avoid burns. Also, be sure to draw those curtains if you’re sleeping in for the morning lest your skin gets sunburnt!

5. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

How about a super classic acne spot treatment? Mario Badescu’s Drying Lotion ($36) contains two key ingredients – calamine and salicylic acid to quickly dry out your pimples overnight. However, you’ll need to read the instructions manual for this one. Do not shake the bottle.

You’ll need a cotton bud or Q-tip. Stick it all the way to the bottom to collect some calamine, and dot your pimples and blemishes. Yes, your face will be full of wet, pink dots – not the sexiest, but at least it’s a cute baby pink.

You can’ really sleep with it on either. So, you might want to Netflix away while you wait for the formula (and your zits!) to dry.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.