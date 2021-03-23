5 fast and effective acne treatments to treat maskne

In the past two weeks we’ve seen temperatures hitting highs of 36.5°C and 37°C. Coupled with the completely illogical bouts of sun showers, the weather has been unbearably hot and humid – a perfect recipe for triggering mask acne.

Fondly christened maskne since Covid-19 came about, mask acne comes about when humidity, sweat, bacteria, and oils are trapped under that protective face mask which you don daily. At times, it’s caused by bacteria growing on reusable cloth face masks which aren’t properly washed and sterilised. Also, some of us may even have acne-prone and sensitive skin that are allergic to cheap disposable masks.

Maskne solution? A visit to the GP (general practitioner) taught us that if you have maskne, drop the reusable cloth mask – at least until your maskne has been resolved. Instead, opt for Singapore-made disposable surgical face masks (you’ll find the SG red lion logo emblazoned on the box).

While you make the switch, you’ll want to start on acne treatments to kill the acne-causing bacteria, dry up the pus, reduce the swelling, and soothe the skin.

Here are five fast-acting acne treatments that you can easily find in stores or online:

Sephora Collection clarifying serum

PHOTO: Sephora Singapore

If you prefer a fast-absorbing, non-sticky formula, this light and non-greasy Sephora Collection Clarifying Serum ($29) is packed with the active ingredient salicylic acid that’s known to penetrate your pores, and kill the acne-causing bacteria.

And, if you haven’t tried Sephora’s very own range of skincare products, the Sephora Collection is cruelty-free and some of them are labelled vegan (meaning our Muslim friends will be able to use them worry-free).

Porcelain Skin skin protecting sanitiser

PHOTO: Porcelain Skin