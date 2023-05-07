5 feasts to treat mum to this Mother's Day

If there's one day of the year to put on our best behaviour, it may as well be on Mother's Day, which falls on May 14 this year. After all, for most of us, our mother is our best friend, our most hopeful supporter, and the person we can turn to even when we think we shouldn't.

Flowers and gifts are a given, but the time taken to sit down to a meal as a family is often the best present of all. The following are a handful of options to help convey to Mum that her unconditional love is what we live for.

Mother's Day brunch at Fat Prince

The Mother's Day Brunch at this modern Middle Eastern modern Middle Eastern restaurant comes at an affordable $70 per person, with an additional $75 for a free flow drinks package.

Nosh on mezze, served communal style, pick your choice of main course, and then dig into the dessert buffet. All mothers get a complimentary Mimosa upon arrival before they are faced with the toughest choice of the day: Shakshuka or tuna loin for the main course?

Mother's Day set menus at Yan

This Cantonese restaurant's restaurant's six and eight-course Mother's Day menus (from $158.80 per person) are available from May 1 to 14, which means you won't have to jostle for a table on Mother's Day itself.

Comfort classics abound, including double-boiled black chicken soup with ling zhi, fish maw and wan ling to nourish and soothe any frazzled nerves that Mum might be sporting no thanks to her headstrong children. Also on the menu: Steamed local lobster with Chinese wine, braised three-head abalone with seasonal vegetables, and stewed noodles with duck and XO sauce.

Mother's Day Mega Afternoon Tea Buffet at Goodwood Park Hotel

Not for Mum a regular old high tea… For everything she puts up with, she deserves a Mega Afternoon Tea Buffet (from $78 per adult) that lives up to its name with a selection of more sandwiches than one person can eat, cheeses, cold cuts, seafood on ice, warm savouries, local favourites like mee soto and otak otak, a salmon station, scones and a bevy of desserts.If you're wondering what seafood is up for grabs, think Chardonnay-poached tiger prawns, freshly shucked oysters, snow crab legs, and white clams.

KFC x Deliveroo Mother’s Day Feast

PHOTO: KFC

If Mum's a stay-home-with-fried-chicken kinda gal, this is exactly the edible gift for her. The two-tiered heart-shaped box opens to reveal Hot & Crispy tenders, two medium fries, and some popcorn chicken. These are served with a side of sour cream and onion sauce. A quick swivel of the top tier will yield eight pieces of KFC's Hot & Crispy and Original Recipe chicken. Only 40 sets of the KFC x Deliveroo eight-piece Mother's Day Feast ($39.95) are up for grabs between May 7 to 14 , so train your fingers for some fast action.

Extravagant Mother’s Day brunch at Racines

Local delights, Chinese flavours and French classics are the order of the day at Racines, where the regular menu is split into French and Chinese sections. For Mother's Day, all that comes together in a lavish buffet (from $138) on May 14, which will feature elevated offerings like pan-seared sea scallops with fennel confit, six-hour French Magret duck breast with orange reduction, and baked rock lobsters with garden basil Bearnaise.

From the Chinese station, expect seafood porridge, braised sea cucumber with seasonal vegetables and steamed ginseng chicken.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.