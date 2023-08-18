5 freehold homes with a private pool under $2.6m

Finding a home with a private pool might seem like a lavish dream, especially in a market where such features often come with a hefty price tag.

But you’ll be surprised to find that you can actually find units with a private pool at prices of less than $2.6 million (and freehold too).

Let’s set expectations straight though, at such prices these won’t be lap pools that you can swim comfortably in. Think of it more as a dipping pool where you can enjoy the views or cool off on a hot day in private.

For those who have been on the lookout to enjoy your personal pool within the comfort of your home, we have picked out 5 freehold units this week that comes with a private pool, with prices starting from $1.6M.

Now let’s get on with the list of curated units this week!

$1,900,000

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 38 Ah Hood Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,615 sq ft $PSF $ 1,176.47 psf Developer Springlife Land Pte Ltd TOP August 2012

Why I like it

This dual-storey penthouse unit is sized at 1,615 square feet and has a two-bedroom and two-bathroom layout. The upper level has been catered to a well-sized private pool (one of the bigger ones that you'd see at this price point) which is sheltered, so homeowners can enjoy the space regardless of the weather.

Another design feature of the unit is the high ceiling and large window panels, which would appeal to homeowners that like bright houses since it allows plenty of natural sunlight in.

The master bedroom does come with a balcony area, which can be levelled out to join the bedroom if so desired. From its orientation, there is no direct afternoon sun and the entire unit offers unblocked views of Toa Pavoh Town Park.

In terms of its location, a 12-minute walk across To Payoh Town Park would lead residents to the nearest MRT station, which is Toa Payoh MRT Station (North-South line). Toa Payoh Hub and Toa Payoh Central, which is known for their wide variety of food options are right beside the interchange. There are also several banks and a FairPrice supermarket to pick up any groceries.

Alternatively, Zhongshan Mall is a short three-minute walk away. Balestier Market, Balestier Plaza and a row of eateries within the shophouses nearby are also some options, allowing residents to enjoy the full scope of a mature estate.

2. Cubik

$2,500,000

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 79 Lorong K Telok Kurau Tenure Freehold Size 2,120 sq ft $PSF $1,179.25 psf Developer EG Development Pte Ltd TOP August 2011

Why I like it

This two-bedroom plus study penthouse unit in the vibrant East Coast area is sized at 2,120 square feet and spans across two floors.

Both bedrooms are located on the bottom floor, and the master bedroom even comes with a walk-in wardrobe. I also appreciate that the master bathroom is quite generously-sized and comes with a his-and-hers sink.

On the other hand, the jacuzzi, private pool and study area are located on the upper floor, in which full-height windows are used to allow homeowners to enjoy plenty of sunlight. Furthermore, there's also the option to convert the study area into a third bedroom if needed.

This unit does come with its own yard area, which makes it an ideal layout for those who want a designated space to do their laundry.

Cubik is located within the vibrant East Coast, which gives residents easy access to some of the best cafes, restaurants and food options within the shophouses nearby. Currently, the nearest MRT Station is located at Kembangan (East-West line), though the upcoming Marine Terrace MRT

Station (Thomson-East Coast line) is also around the same distance away. Neither are really within comfortable walking distance, so it would be more practical to take the bus, which connects to landmarks like Parkway Parade and Eunos Station.

Notably, it's within a one kilometre radius of the popular Tao Nan School, which is a great point to consider for parents. There are plenty of schools nearby too, including CHIJ (Katong) Primary, Haig Girls' School, Ngee Ann Primary and St. Patricks' School.

3. Bliss Loft

$1,600,000

One bedroom and one bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 25 Kim Keat Close Tenure Freehold Size 1,378 sq ft $PSF $ 1,161.10 psf Developer Oxley Hume Investment TOP August 2009

Why I like it

Sized at 1,378 square feet, this is a one-bedroom plus study penthouse unit that comes with its own private pool and roof terrace, both of which are found on the upper floor.

Seeing that the roof terrace is well-sheltered, it's great for hosting outdoor gatherings regardless of the weather and enjoying unblocked views of the city skyline. On another note, the study room is spacious enough to be converted into a second bedroom and I appreciate that the layout can adapt to the homeowner's growing needs.

Apart from the pool, one of the biggest draws would be the unblocked views of the city skyline that can be enjoyed from every corner of the unit. It's also noted that the current condition of the unit is move-in ready as it has been recently (and tastefully) renovated, which is great for homebuyers who are looking to save up on renovation costs.

Bliss Loft is located right beside Whampoa Food Centre, which has a wide variety of local delights and an NTUC FairPrice to pick up groceries at good convenience. Other than that, the neighbourhood has plenty of other eateries nearby within a short walking distance.

It's also a short walk to the Whampoa Park Connector, which is ideal for those who enjoy being near scenic outdoor spaces.

However, its biggest downside is that the nearest MRT Station is quite a distance away. Novena

MRT Station (North-South line) is not near enough to walk daily, though there is a bus stop located right outside of the development.

The location would be better appreciated by those who drive.

4. The Aristo

$2,600,000

Two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Attribute Info Address 23 Amber Road Tenure Freehold Size 1,443 sq ft $PSF $ 1,801.80 psf Developer AG Capital Pte Ltd TOP August 2013

Why I like it

Ranging across three levels, this triplex penthouse unit comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a study corner, two balconies and a decent-sized pool located on the roof terrace.

I particularly like that the entire second floor has been catered to the master bedroom (where there's a study too), for better privacy.

The unit enjoys unblocked views of the urban skyline, which allows plenty of natural light into the house. Both balconies are found on the lower floor, which is ideal for homeowners who want to enjoy the outdoor space.

Within its vicinity are several malls, including Parkway Parade, Roxy Square and i12 Katong, including the vibrant shophouses nearby that have plenty of restaurants, eateries and cafes to enjoy.

There is exciting news underway for the neighbourhood, seeing that Tanjong Katong MRT Station and Marine Parade MRT Station (both on the Thomson-East Coast line) are a short five-minute walk away. However, both stations would only be ready sometime in 2024.

Otherwise, there's the alternative to the bus, which has an express route across the ECP highway to key areas in town like Suntec City and City Hall MRT Station.

5. Robinson Suites

$1,999,999

Two bedrooms and one bathroom.

Attribute Info Address 50 Robinson Road Tenure Freehold Size 936 SQFT $PSF $ 2,136.75 PSF Developer 50 Robinson Pte. Ltd. TOP August 2016

Why I like it

This 936 square feet unit offers two bedrooms, one bathroom, a private terrace, a home shelter and a private swimming pool within the heart of Singapore's CBD (which is quite rare to find a freehold home in the part of town).

Seeing that there's only one bathroom, it's useful that it can be accessed from both bedrooms, which essentially makes them both ensuite. This unit also has high ceilings and full-length windows, which allow more natural light into the space and makes the apartment feel more spacious and airy.

Most notably, the biggest draw to this unit is that it overlooks Lau Pa Sat with unblocked views of the CBD, which can be enjoyed from the private terrace, private pool and certain parts of the apartment.

As it is located right next to Lau Pa Sat, there are plenty of food options nearby during the weekdays, and homeowners can choose to head to Telok Ayer or Raffles Place for more lifestyle options. It's also under a 10-minute walk to four different MRTs, with Telok Ayer (Downtown line) being the nearest option at only a two-minute walk away.

However, those interested should take note that the neighbourhood does get very busy during weekdays (with the office crowd) and relatively quieter during the weekends.

