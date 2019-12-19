5 fun and free activities in Singapore to get you into the Christmas mood this weekend

The weekend is finally here!

Don't waste it away by spending it at home because there are lots of activities happening around the island to enjoy with your friends and family.

CHRISTMAS CARNIVAL AT FURAMA

Touted as one of the largest indoor carnivals ever organised in a Singapore hotel, Festive Furama is a free carnival for family and friends held at both Furama Riverfront and Furama City Centre, complete with a present-giving Santa, free flow popcorn plus candy floss, workshops, lucky draws and exciting carnival games.

The event also serves as an unveiling of Furama Riverfront's newly renovated lobby and picturesque Waterfront Lounge.

For the carnival maps at both hotels, click here.

When: Every Friday and Saturday till Jan 26, including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, Eve of Chinese New Year and Chinese New Year.

Time: 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm

Where: Furama Riverfront, 405 Havelock Rd, Singapore 169633; Furama City Centre, 60 Eu Tong Sen St, Singapore 059804

'SNOW MUCH FUN' AT BUKIT TIMAH PLAZA

If you stay near Bukit Timah Plaza, this is your last chance to catch some 'snowflakes' within the mall!

Kiddos will be entertained this Saturday (Dec 21), by a meet-and-greet with some magical buddies at 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

You'll be able to watch some Christmas movies with your loved ones at 2pm and 4pm as well, before Christmas Carollers serenade shoppers at 7.30pm. Then, get ready as the snow machine revs up at 8pm!

Where: Bukit Timah Plaza, 1 Jln Anak Bukit, Singapore 588996

BAYFRONT CHRISTMAS MARKET

The second farmer's market at Gardens by the Bay will be held at the Bayfront Pop-up Market this weekend.

Expect to find vegetables, fruits, drinks and other unique gift ideas for Christmas at the pop-up.

Running out of time to get your Christmas gifts? Find us at the Bayfront Christmas market with our range of sustainable... Posted by Felicia Yee on Tuesday, 17 December 2019

The event is a collaborative effort by local Social Service Organisation Teen Challenge, local start-up Glife, Airzone Singapore and the organisers of the Bayfront Pop-up Market, TGIF Bazaars.

When: Dec 21 to 22, 11am to 9pm

Where: SG50 Lattice, Gardens by the Bay

CHRISTMAS AT THE FORT

Want to hear your favourite Singaporean artistes such as Charlie Lim, Daphne Khoo (now known as Haneri), Olivia Ong and Joanna Dong belt out some tunes to get you in the Christmas spirit?

A new music festival is coming to town! Block your dates on 19 –22 Dec to catch our homegrown music talents Charlie Lim,... Posted by Olivia Ong on Monday, 2 December 2019

Catch these artistes as well as community groups and aspiring young musicians at Christmas at the Fort from Dec 19 to 22. Each evening will end with a multimedia show with performances by a live orchestra showcasing 200 years of Christmas celebrations in Singapore, and a Christmas carol sing-along for everyone.

Organised by Wesley Methodist Church and The Rice Company, there'll also be a Christmas market with eco-friendly brands, a food bazaar and playground activities.

When: Dec 19-22, 4pm to 10pm

Where: Fort Canning Park, River Valley Rd, Singapore 179037

SKATE OUTDOORS AT WATERWAY POINT

Inspired by the iconic rink at the Rockerfeller Centre in New York, The Plaza at Waterway Point in Punggol will be transformed into a winter wonderland under a canopy of dazzling lights under the stars.

You may even get to experience "snow" while gliding your way through the ice!

New to skating? Don't worry, there'll be facilitators on the ground to teach you a trick or two.

The experience is not exactly free though, as shoppers will have to spend a minimum of $30 in a single, same-day receipt in exchange for a 30-minute session on ice, limited to 40 participants per session.

Children will have to be at least three years old to participate, and those below eight will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian on the ice.

To find out more, click here.

Where: Waterway Point, 83 Punggol Central, Singapore 828761

