5 fun side gigs to supplement your day job income

To keep up with the rising costs of living in Singapore, some people who hold full-time jobs have had to take up a side job to supplement their incomes.

In fact, 17 per cent of freelancers in Singapore are people who either hold regular day jobs or are students or retirees who want to supplement their income.

The rise of the gig economy and platforms like Fiverrr, Grab, and Upwork have made it easier for freelancers equipped with relevant skills and tools to supplement their income.

If you're wondering what else you can do to earn some extra cash in your spare time, here are 5 side gigs you can consider taking on.

1. PART-TIME FOOD & BEVERAGE STAFF

If you like to socialise on weekends, getting a job as waiter or bartender will allow you to meet new people while making extra money on the side.

With these jobs, you can channel the experience you gained as a wait staff in your teens or early 20's.

However, even if you don't have any prior experience, most establishments will provide on-the-job training.

Typically, restaurants and bars tend to be understaffed on weekends, so part-time help is needed so full-time employees can get a couple days off.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

According to PayScale, the average hourly wage for a waiter/waitress in Singapore is $8 per hour, which equates to a daily wage of $64.

You can request to work both Saturday and Sunday, or either one of those days, depending on how much you need the extra income.

However, you should bear in mind that restaurant work is more challenging than some of the other gigs on our list and there could be times when you may be requested to work on your days off.

2. TUTORING

A 2017/2018 Household Expenditure Survey conducted by Singstat found Singaporean households spent a total of $1.4 billion on private tuition and centre-based tuition.

Tutoring has become a pretty lucrative industry as Singaporeans continue to place importance on academic performance.

Depending on qualifications and the educational level you're teaching, the average hourly charge of private tutors is $45 per hour, according to PayScale.

If you're able to teach English, maths or science for 2 hours a week, you'll earn an extra $360 a month.

You can advertise yourself through various marketing channels like Facebook ads, the old-school tear-off ads or word-of-mouth.

For a start, let your friends or relatives know that you're tutoring and they could either hire you or refer you to others.

PHOTO: ValueChampion

3. PRIVATE COOK/HOME BAKER

If you cook and/or bake in your free time and you're good at it, why not turn it into a small home business?

Whether you want to be a chef for hire, sell your homemade goodies or host private dinners for a fee, you can make use of platforms like DineInn or SendHelper to offer your culinary services.