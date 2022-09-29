5 fun things to check out this F1 weekend 2022

With Formula One returning to Singapore after a two-year hiatus, we bring you the top five things to check out during this build-up to the races this weekend.

Challenge Accepted by Hot Wheels

PHOTO: Hot Wheels

When: Sept 23 - Oct 2

Where: Orchard Road, Outside Ngee Ann City

Step inside Hot Wheels' Challenge Accepted pop-up for in-store promos and check out its range of die-cast toys and track sets. You also stand a chance to pick up gifts-with-purchases too.

Lego Technic McLaren F1 Race Car

PHOTO: Lego

When: Sept 23 - Oct 2

Where: Orchard Road, Outside Ngee Ann City

Check out McLaren's life-sized Lego bricks remake of the McLaren F1 race car. There will be game stations for you to build your own Lego Technic McLaren F1 race car with attractive prizes to be won.

McLaren: The Legacy Lives On

PHOTO: McLaren

When: Sept 30, 4pm - 9pm

Oct 1 & 2, 10am - 9pm

Where: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 404), 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

McLaren: The Legacy Lives On will feature the new McLaren Artura – the brand's first High-Performance Hybrid supercar, alongside 20 other McLarens, including never-before-seen models in Singapore.

You can also learn about the story of McLaren and the evolution of its innovative technology through the years.

Mercedes-AMG x IWC Racing Experience Showcase

PHOTO: Facebook/Mercedes-Benz Singapore

When: Sept 23 - Oct 2

Where: Great World City, Atrium Level 1

Catch a taste of the F1 action at the Mercedes-AMG x IWC Racing Experience Showcase at Great World City.

The showcase is a collaboration between the brand's performance sub-brand, Mercedes-AMG, and global brand partner IWC Schaffhausen, who will also be displaying the first official team watch, the Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Edition 'Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team' at the event.

Consumers can purchase the watch, along with other Mercedes-Benz official merchandise, directly at the showcase. As part of the activities available at this showcase, there will also be a racing simulator that consumers can try their hand at, attempting to clock their best lap times on the virtual street circuit.

Race Ahead with the Singtel 5G Experience

PHOTO: Singtel

When: Sept 23 - Oct 2

Where: Orchard Road, Outside Ngee Ann City

Be transported into Singtel's virtual world outside Ngee Ann City. Driving simulators will be available for you to put your skills to the test.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.