5 gadgets for DIY facial treatments, massages & teeth whitening at home

Without frequent weekend trips to our favourite overseas destinations, most of us feel like crap right now. But there are many other ways to unwind and make you feel that life’s not too bad actually.

After all, there’s no reason you can’t look good, feel good and love yourself from the comfort of home with help from some high-tech gadgets and tools.

Rather than committing to expensive packages and then living in fear that Covid-19 will send the company to its grave, you might want to invest in some pampering DIY devices that can be used at home without having to make any advance bookings.

Before forking out money to pamper yourself, check if there are more affordable alternatives. We’ve compiled a list of five self-care devices or treatments that can replace frequent trips to the salon or clinic.

1. Facial treatment gadget (from $408)

Going for a facial is a supremely relaxing experience (so long as painful extractions are not involved), but it’s far more important to have a good skincare regimen at home.

Other than using effective skincare products and making sure you use a mask and exfoliate optimally, consider these high-tech options offering skin treatments that mimic those at salons.

This rechargeable device uses LED chromotherapy and sonic technology to stimulate your skin in order to lift, sculpt and give it a nice glow.

About 10 minutes of low-frequency stimulation encourages skin cells to regenerate, improves blood and lymphatic circulation and helps your skincare products penetrate more deeply.

Put this wearable device over your head after cleansing, turn it on and you’ll be treated to a 3-minute LED treatment that’s supposed to fight acne, reduce wrinkles and minimise discolouration.

Choose between several modes depending on whether you wish to stimulate collagen production or reduce breakouts.

For comparison, here’s how much you need to pay if you indulge in a facial session at a beauty salon:

Beauty Parlour Price Jean Yip $28 for first trial R6 Customised Face Treatment (U.P. $235) Sulwhasoo $200 for Hydro-Aid Moisturizing Soothing Treatment Spa Esprit $180 for Crystal Tonic Facial Erabelle $276.50 for Skin Oasis Repairing Treatment or Extreme Repair Anti-Age Facial Estetica $68 for Customised Facial (promotion)

2. uCozy massage device ($149)

Knead your aches, pains — and woes — away with a DIY massage at home. While your bedroom might not have the same luxurious atmosphere as a spa facility, the upside is that you can get a DIY massage as often as you like on a budget.

Receive a soothing neck and shoulder massage from this cute, portable handheld device bearing Mickey or Minnie Mouse’s smiling likeness.

Simply place the device on the backrest of your couch or on a propped-up pillow, lean back and enjoy the massage. It also comes with a car adaptor so you can use it while going places too.

For comparison, here’s how much you need to pay if you prefer the human touch at a massage parlour:

Massage parlour Price Healing Touch $55 for 60 minute Thai/4P tension/deep tissue/moxa/shiatsu massage Le Spa $42 for 30 minute Urban Fusion/Royal Balinese/Classic Swedish Retreats body massage Natureland $72.72 for 60 minute body therapy G Spa $159 for 60 minute massage Massage Master $60 for 60 minute body massage

3. JustSmile teeth whitening kit ($78)

Restore the pearly whiteness to your teeth after years of staining it with coffee with a home teeth whitening kit, rather than going for treatment at a dental clinic.

Some dental clinics also offer home whitening kits that cost many times more.

This kit claims that you’ll see results in 6 days, with each once-a-day application lasting 15 to 25 minutes. The kit uses violet LED to break down the pigment molecules in your teeth.

First, you stick the dual light technology device in your mouth, and then follow up by using the whitening pen on your teeth.

For comparison, here’s how much you need to pay if you go for a teeth whitening at a dental clinic:

4. IPL hair removal tool (from $549)

Don’t want to scare people with your body hair or find de-fuzzing with a razor or epilator too troublesome? IPL devices can remove your body hair in a way that discourages it from growing back over time, and are more convenient than a trip to the hair removal salon.

This hand-held device removes body hair using IPL technology and promises visible hair reduction in 3 months.

This means that less hair should grow back over time, enabling you to shave or epilate less often. The treatments are supposed to be gentle and virtually painless.

Datsumo Labo Hair Removal Device (Price : $1,388 for purchase; $138 per month + $552 sign-up fee to rent for 7 months with a 4-month free trial)

Hair removal salon Datsumo Labo is now selling a handheld hair removal device that can be used at home. It can either be purchased or rented. The device is enough for 300,000 shots or 300 rounds of body hair removal, with the goal of permanently stopping regrowth.

They recommend using it twice a week in one area, although you might be able to increase the frequency if you do not feel any results, depending on your body’s reaction to the treatment.

For comparison, here’s how much you need to pay if you buy a laser hair removal treatment session or package:

Salon Price Japan IPL Express $1.98 per shot, 50 per cent off for 200 shots and above (lower legs require about 100-180 shots) Datsumo Labo $38 for mini areas, $68 for classic areas, $88 for exclusive areas Basic Package: $198 per session for 7 areas Jean Yip $55 for 5 sessions of IPL underarm permanent hair removal (Oct promotion, U.P. $630) Musee $961 for 12 treatments on areas at the lower legs + 12 free underarm sessions Only Aesthetics $158 for 1st year unlimited underarm hair removal

5. Ogawa fitness machine ($798)

If you’re too lazy to work out but don’t want your entire body to turn to jelly, one option is to buy a vibrational plate that does the work for you.

Just hop on, flick the switch and you’ll feel as though you’re getting in some workout with the vibrating motion.

Instead of spending on various types of gym equipment, rely on the Ogawa Ez Wave Lite for all your body toning needs. You work out by standing, sitting or leaning on the device and let the vibrations work their magic.

The device oscillates in order to send high frequency vibrational signals through your body, causing your muscles to contract with little effort required from you, and helping you burn calories, get toned and reduce fat.

Of course, you can’t really compare the benefits of buying the Ogawa Ez Wave Lite to going to the gym regularly or having a comprehensive exercise routine.

But at $798, it’s probably cheaper than joining a big gym chain for a year and requires a lot less effort.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.