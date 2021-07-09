5 games that improve motor skills in babies, toddlers and preschoolers

While there are toys and programs that tout the ability to improve your child's motor skills, you don't have to shell out money to do the same. Case in point: these fun and simple movement games suggested by Rebecca Goh-Quek, an education specialist from Kinderland Educare Services.

With minimal to no equipment needed, try these free, entertaining and easy-to-execute games to improve your child's motor skills.

1. Crawl, baby, crawl

PHOTO: Pexels

Good for: Babies learning to crawl

How to play: Stand some distance away and encourage your baby to crawl to you. Alternatively, start a game by crawling alongside baby - she's sure to join in.

2. Roll with it

Good for: Toddlers

How to play: Have your little one imagine she is a rolling pin and get her to lie on her back with hands stretched above her head, or arms crossed in front of her chest.

Roll over from back to front, then front to back. Once she gets a hang of it, encourage her to change the speed.

3. A balancing act

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/MatchPoint NYC

Good for: Two- to three-year-olds

How to play: Have your kid balance a ball on a tray (or a racquet) while he walks behind you. He should “freeze” without dropping the ball when you stop walking.

4. Do the locomotion

Good for: Three- to four-year-olds

How to play: Use a skipping rope or string to create a pathway - it can be straight, zigzagged, curved or circular. Encourage your child to move through the pathway, either by crawling, walking, sliding or jumping.

5. Bop the balloon

PHOTO: Pexels

Good for: Kindergarteners

How to play: Get your child to keep a balloon in the air for as long as possible by tapping it.

Make it more challenging by having her walk to designated points while using different body parts to prevent the balloon from falling to the ground. Join in the fun by taking turns to tap the balloon.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.