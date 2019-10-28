5 girls tell us what it's like living with eczema

One of my earliest memories is being put to bed with mittens on my hands to prevent me from scratching my inflamed skin. I also remember being wrapped in oversized Band-Aids to cover the large red patches all over my body that had become bloody and inflamed.
For a period of time, my parents added an almond oil treatment to my bath water and it worked so well in keeping my eczema under control that the company used me in an advertisement for their product.
To this day, being the poster child for an eczema treatment is still my only claim to fame.
Eczema really had an impact on my childhood—I wasn’t allowed to play outside because of all the allergens; bedtime was one long ritual filled with creams and ointments, and kids at school would tell me I looked like a panda because my eyes were ringed with dark circles brought on by inflammation.
As I got older, I did more research and became more diligent with my self-care.
In terms of maintenance, Cetaphil’s Restoraderm series has worked wonders for me, but when I get flare-ups, I turn to prescription steroids or stemcell cream.
Makeup has a lot of chemicals, so for the most part, I avoid wearing anything other than mascara and eyeliner, and I make sure to use a gentle cleanser to remove everything.
WHAT REALLY CAUSES ECZEMA?
In scientific terms, eczema occurs when your skin—the barrier that protects your body from the outside environment—“has degenerated or is genetically deficient, as seen in children who are born with a condition known as Atopic Dermatitis, a form of eczema caused by a genetic mutation in the gene called filaggrin,” explains Dr Teo Wan Lin, Dermatologist at TWL Specialist Skin & Laser Centre. While some may have eczema from their childhood, Dr Teo says that it can also be brought on in adulthood by external factors such as the use of harsh skincare products.
HOW TO TELL IF YOU HAVE ECZEMA
Most people label any red patch on the body as a rash, but if the rash persists, then start taking note of patterns, such as how long it has been occurring and what could have triggered it (have you used any new skincare products or medication?).
“It’s important to put it into context because things which have occurred as a reaction can also appear as a rash and that is certainly not eczema,” says Dr. Teo, adding that eczema typically has the following characteristics: itchiness, persists longer than a month, redness and scratch marks on the patches.
Dr Roland Chu, Consultant Dermatologist at Loke Skin Clinic also notes that “when eczema is very active, the rash can be moist and weep fluid”.
COMMON MISCONCEPTIONS ABOUT ECZEMA
According to Dr. Teo, people commonly believe that eczema is caused by food, when in fact it’s very rarely the case in adults. Another misconception is that eczema is just an issue of having dry skin, when in reality it’s a lot more complex than that. “The skin is the largest organ of our body, [so] it’s the equivalent of organ failure. It is not just dry skin—it is a defective skin barrier with an underlying immune process that has gone a little bit haywire,” says Dr. Teo, confirming my worst fear that for us eczema-sufferers, triggers include, but are not limited to, anything in the environment. When someone with eczema comes into contact with things like dust mites, carpets or fur, “their immune system decides to mount an inflammatory response against it, and it triggers off a vicious cycle of inflammation in the skin,” explains Dr. Teo. Atopic eczema currently has no cure, but it can be controlled. Symptoms tend to improve as one gets older, but dry and sensitive skin will still persist. Dr. Chu advises minimal contact with irritants such as soap/detergent, dust-mites, animal dander, heat, synthetic fabrics, stress and other triggers. To restore the skin barrier, Dr. Chu recommends using “complete emollient therapy,” a routine which consists of using soap-free cleansers and moisturising regularly. He also notes that those with more severe cases may require anti-inflammatory creams, such as topical steroids or topical calcineurin inhibitors, or even oral medication. If you haven’t already been diagnosed with eczema, but suspect that the itchy spot on your body may be more than a passing rash, find an accredited dermatologist to confirm it rather than looking it up on doctor Google—I promise you, the search results are nothing short of unpleasant. Continue reading to find out other girls’ experiences living with eczema and how they manage their condition. RAE F, 22 My eczema affects almost every area of my life, but the two main things it affects the most would be my job and my exercise habits. I’m a freelance emcee and I conduct life skills training at schools as well. When emceeing, how I look is quite important. If I get a really huge outbreak, I have to pass on events or find a way to cover my eczema. If I want to exercise when I have outbreaks, I have to do light weights; I cannot go for a run and I always have to exercise indoors and in a gym that has air-conditioning so my body stays cool. There was once I was just walking outside and then this uncle walked past me and shouted from a distance, “Eh, what’s wrong with your face?” It’s odd that strangers would ask me this right in the middle of the street, but I think it was more out of curiosity and concern and he didn’t mean to be rude. I know that lack of sleep [and stress] cause my eczema to worsen. ELENE T, 25 I have suffered from eczema for the longest time—probably since I was seven or eight years old. My eczema was really bad when I was younger; it spread from my neck all the way to my legs. I wore a lot of long-sleeved shirts, jackets and jeans in order to hide it. Back then, eczema wasn’t as common [as it is] now. I don’t remember being bullied, but people would ask me things like, “Oh, what happened to your skin?” or look disgusted. Shrimps, stress and perspiration used to make my eczema flare up, and sometimes heat, humidity and dusty areas [can still] trigger my eczema. I relied a lot on steroids when I was younger—that’s the conventional medicine that family clinics usually prescribe for eczema. Now, I see a homeopathic doctor who prescribes homeopathy medicine. I also moisturise A LOT and I try to keep my body cool. Aside from medicine, having a positive mindset really helped, as did the people around me who were really supportive and didn’t make me feel as though I wasn’t normal. VERONICA L, 21 I had eczema for around six to seven years when I was younger and have mostly recovered from it, but I still get mild patches of eczema on my joints. I can’t enter chlorinated water, which means as a child, I couldn’t learn to swim or play in the pool as often as other kids. When I did, I’d get a very bad outbreak. I had to regularly go to a skin specialist to get my eczema checked and get medicated cream to help suppress it. The cream turned out to be really bad for my skin as it thinned out my skin. To control my eczema, I had to be more wary about my hygiene and ensure that I wasn’t in an environment that could trigger a flare up—for example, I have avoid gyms, where people use and sweat on the same areas. I was never bullied but I was just very self-conscious about it because it was all over my joints and looked really bad. Most of the time, I tried covering it up with plasters, which ended up making my eczema worse. GLORIANA E, 29 I can’t remember how long I’ve had it for, but I’ve been dealing with it since my early twenties so I would say about five years. My condition makes me self-conscious, especially when I take photos. It’s itchy and I feel grossed out when my skin flakes. I have to stay out of the sun, although I love being in the sun. I can’t do hot yoga because it causes flare-ups. Dairy also makes my eczema flare up, so if I eat a pizza, I pay for it the next day. I’ve never been bullied, but I do get asked why my face is so red sometimes. I keep my condition under control with Ayurvedic Kitchari cleanses, laser treatments and using SkinCeuticals skincare products and fresh aloe vera. I also avoid wearing makeup. This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.