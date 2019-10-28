5 girls tell us what it's like living with eczema

Read also

According to Dr. Teo, people commonly believe that eczema is caused by food, when in fact it’s very rarely the case in adults.

Another misconception is that eczema is just an issue of having dry skin, when in reality it’s a lot more complex than that. “The skin is the largest organ of our body, [so] it’s the equivalent of organ failure. It is not just dry skin—it is a defective skin barrier with an underlying immune process that has gone a little bit haywire,” says Dr. Teo, confirming my worst fear that for us eczema-sufferers, triggers include, but are not limited to, anything in the environment.

When someone with eczema comes into contact with things like dust mites, carpets or fur, “their immune system decides to mount an inflammatory response against it, and it triggers off a vicious cycle of inflammation in the skin,” explains Dr. Teo.

Can it be cured?

Atopic eczema currently has no cure, but it can be controlled. Symptoms tend to improve as one gets older, but dry and sensitive skin will still persist.