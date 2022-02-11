5 high-end restaurants in Singapore with good Valentine's Day deals

I have a bad habit of thinking out loud. I would constantly say random things like, “You’re not old enough for me to give up my seat“, “That outfit is a really creative way to recycle your old curtains” and “Damn, I look good standing next to you”.

Speaking my mind isn’t usually a problem, except for the fact that I said those things while on a Valentine’s Day date, to my date. I thought things were going fine, until at dinner she excused herself to go to the toilet, and never came back.

If I had known that would happen, I wouldn’t have picked a restaurant that cost me $400 for dinner. Instead, I would have brought them to one of the five high-class restaurants on this list. Just in case it needs to be said, though, none of these restaurants are paying me to be included on this list. Their wallet-friendly Valentine’s Day promotions are the reason why they’re included.

1. For the budget-conscious couple – Town Restaurant, Fullerton Hotel

There’s really nothing classier than dining in one of Singapore’s top luxury hotels, enjoying the view of the Singapore River. But dining on the rooftop of The Lighthouse, situated on the 8th floor of the hotel might be a bit beyond your budget. The meal is priced at $800++ per couple, for crying out loud. Instead, why not eat at Town Restaurant, also at Fullerton Hotel?

Yes, it’s true that Town Restaurant doesn’t have quite the same stunning view of Singapore River and the skyline as The Lighthouse. But for only $98++ per person, you get to enjoy a spread of scallop ceviche, octopus, and abalone followed by an oxtail consommé. Then, choose between short ribs and sea bass for mains Finally, dessert include pralines, dark chocolate mousse, and raspberry chiffon.

Price: $98++ per person

2. For the hipster foodie couple – The Boathouse Restaurant

If you want to enjoy your view of the Singapore River in a more quaint, laid-back manner, consider The Boathouse Restaurant at the Fullerton Waterboat House. With a hint of French sophistication within the modernised historical landmark, The Boathouse Restaurant is at once intimate and homely.

For Valentine’s Day, a five-course meal priced at $185++ is the order of the day. Menu comes with non-alcoholic beverage pairing by their in-house sommelier. Courses include a king prawn & saffron cavatelli, steamed sake ginger dory, Chardonnay lees and Koji chicken crown, beef wagyu sirloin, and a fig leaf ice cream.

Price: $185++ per person

3. For the pizza-loving couple – Pete’s Place, Grand Hyatt

Pete’s Place, the super cosy and homely Italian restaurant in Grand Hyatt, will be rolling out a 5-course Valentine’s Day menu at $168++ per couple – which works out to be $98 per pax.

You can expect to have fun choosing from a wide-ranging menu spanning Sicilian pizza, Burrata, Parma ham and melon, Calamari Fritti, lobster spaghetti, Sea Bass Acqua Pazz, and Bistecca Alla Fiorentina.

End the meal with a Pistachio Semifreddo dessert, and clink to your love with a glass of Prosecco (included in the price). As with any hotel restaurant, expect the ambience and service to be appropriately atas and impressive. Sounds like a pretty good deal to us.

Price: $168++ per couple

4. For the old-school romantics – Alkaff Mansion

If you’re all about the romance, there’s nothing quite like Alkaff Mansion. The majestic 19th century bungalow still retains its old-world colonial charm. The impressive interiors have made it both suitable as a place to hold weddings as well as go on super romantic dates. Situated in the middle of Telok Blangah Hill Park, your date can continue after dinner with a leisurely stroll among the greenery

Go with the 3-course dinner menu at 5.30pm or 8.30pm at the Spanish gastro bar TXA. Priced at $158 per pax, expect Iberico ham and an octopus terrine for starters, Atlantic cod or 48 hours slow cooked wagyu for mains, before rounding off with a berry rice pudding.

Price: $158 per pax

5. For the we-travelled-to-London couple – Burger & Lobster

If your idea of romance is a great memory, then Burger & Lobster at Jewel Changi or Raffles Hotel will be the place to fall in love again. Their three-course $160++ Valentine’s Day menu takes you through cauliflower soup or pan-seared scallops for starters, followed by a grilled half lobster, beef burger, or vegetarian burger for mains. Finally, end the sweet date with a white chocolate pudding.

Price: $160++ (without beverages)

Normally, we would remind you to charge the meal your best dining credit card but unfortunately most dining discounts don’t apply to these Valentine’s Day promotional menus. Since you’re still going to be spending a fair bit, consider using a good cashback credit card or an air miles credit card to earn something for yourself.

This article was first published in MoneySmart.